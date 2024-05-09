Tennis falls to Tulsa in NIT Semifinals | Tennis





No. 2 WVU Tennis took on No. 3 University of Tulsa in the semifinals of the 2024 UTR Sports National Invitational Tennis Championship (NIT Championship) on Tuesday night at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, losing 4-3. Love-Star graduate student Alexis and junior Tatiana Lipatova defeated Tayla Wilmot and Erin McKenzie 6-4 to start doubles. Senior Momoko Nagato and junior Michaela Kucharova won the doubles point for the Mountaineers, defeating top seeds Lily Hutchings and Maria Berlanga 6-4. Redshirt sophomore Maja Dodik and graduate student Ting-Pei Chang led Oleksandra Nahurska and Ana Naranjo Martinez 5-3 before the match went unfinished. Chang won her first set against Wilmot 6-3 in singles before cruising to a 6-0 win in the second set to give the Mountaineers a 2-0 lead. Alexis trailed top seed Berlanga 4-3 in the first set and lost 6-3. Alexis forced a set tiebreak in the second set, losing 7–1 to seal a 6–3, 7–6 (1) win for Berlanga, giving the Golden Hurricane a point. Nagato won the first set against Nahurska 6-2 and tied 3-3 in the second set before losing 6-4. Nahurska won the third set 6-1 and tied the match at 2-2. Lipatova led the first set against McKenzie 5-4. McKenzie won three games in a row and took the first set 7-5. Lipatova trailed 3-2 in the second set before winning 6-4. Lipatova took the third set 6-1 to give the Mountaineers a 3-2 match lead. Kucharova took her first set against Hutchings 6-4 before losing 7-5 in the second set. Hutchings outlasted Kucharova in the third set, winning 6–4 to tie the match 3–3. Dodik won the first set against Martinez 6-3. She led 5-3 in the second set before Martinez won four games in a row to win the set 7-5. Martinez secured a place in the finals for Tulsa with a 6-4 victory in the third set. WVU Tennis was eliminated in the semifinals in the first postseason tournament, 4-3. Tulsa will play the University of Colorado-Boulder in the championship game.

