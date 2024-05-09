The MIAA hockey committee makes recommendations to address late-game issues in the postseason





FRANKLIN The reaction and spirited debate following the controversial winning goal of the Division 1 boys hockey final has prompted the MIAA hockey committee to make recommendations for changing the overtime structure, using goal judges in the postseason and introducing video replays for championship games in TD Garden. In the D1 final, St. Johns Prep defeated Winchester 3-2, on a goal that videos high above the ice showed crossed the line as time expired. The goal was judged well by the four referees on the ice. The changes, generated during Wednesday's more than two-hour meeting, will be forwarded to the Tournament Management Committee, which is scheduled to meet virtually Thursday. However, a quick decision is unlikely.

Overtime for all state tournament games will be split into three 8-minute segments, a 4-on-4 session, using the same ice as the third period. If the match is not decided, new ice will be made for two eight-minute 3-on-3 sessions. However, if the match is still tied, a shootout will decide the winter. Get sports headlines The Globe's latest sports news delivered to your inbox every morning. After much deliberation, the extension amendment was adopted, 10-6, but not without animated discussion. In the 2023-2024 season, 19 of the 196 postseason games went to OT, with 10 going to double overtime and four ending in a shootout. In the 587 tournament matches in three seasons of the national format, six were decided in a shootout. You don't play your entire season to get to a state final and have a shooter against the goalie, Wellesley athletic director John Brown said. It's not good for the kids and certainly not for the goalkeeper, and it's not good for the teams. This year's Division 1 girls final, the first match of the day, saw St. Marys beat Notre Dame-Hingham in three overtimes. And the 2019 Division 1 boys final went four OTs ahead of BC High Edge Pope Francis. Concerns have since been raised about health and safety at such long-term competitions, in addition to the availability of facilities. Earlier in the playoffs, an eight-minute 4-on-4 session was played, followed by an even-length three-on-three without icing. I think from my perspective and my experience as a coach, if you don't ice it, you increase the likelihood that you're going to extend the game, rather than ending it, said committee chairman Dan Shine, the athletics director and former 42-year-old. year coach at Arlington Catholic. The ice becomes so eaten up that it becomes difficult to move the puck and put one team in a better position than the other to score. Video rating for goals in the state finals, if available, by a 15-1 margin. The procedure will be drawn up on November 1. For now, an official will be added in the video review booth for the state championship game only. The only ones on the ice are the only ones allowed to initiate a video review. Framingham AD Paul Spear led an effort to use goal judges, starting at neutral sites in the quarterfinals. The motion passed by a margin of 13-3. The goal judges' sole responsibility, according to the USA Hockey Handbook, is to ensure that the puck completely crosses the line. They are there as a tool to use, Spear said. We can solve a problem that could cost us a lot of money. Attendance for the six state finals on March 18 at TD Garden is 18,600, up from 14,400 for the 2023 games. It was the highest attendance since 2013, when 18,700 people turned out on Causeway Street. Cam Kerry can be reached at [email protected].

