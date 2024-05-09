Royal Cliff: home of tennis for everyone





PATTAYA, Thailand, May 9, 2024: The Royal Cliff Hotels Group will host two popular tennis tournaments aimed at youth and seniors AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship and the ITF MT-700 Masters Championship. The two prestigious tennis tournaments take place annually at the resort's Fitz Club, a luxury fitness center that is part of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group. The AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Tournament was a great success last week and attracted young, ambitious tennis players. For senior tennis fans, the 2024 ITF MT-700 Masters Championship will follow in November. Royal Cliff Hotels Group CEO Vitanart Vathanakul welcomed guests to the AssetWise tournament last week, including title sponsor AssetWise Chief Human Resources Officer Saraphong Tuwapalangkul, AssetWise Chief Human Resources Officer Kritsana Boonsawat, Tourism Authority of Thailand Deputy Director Pattaya Office Tachawat Klinpakdee and TCEB representative Rattanachai Suttidechanai. The tournament, marking the second edition of the AssetWise Junior Tennis Thailand Championship, featured singles and doubles matches for players of all levels from four to 14 years old. Participants could earn points for a national ranking. More than 120 young athletes took part in the tournament to hone their skills and climb the rankings. The ITF MT-700 Masters Championship will attract 200 players worldwide, competing in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The event accepts players between 35 and 75 years old of all skill levels and nationalities. The ITF MT-700 Masters Championship is considered a top-level tournament on the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour calendar and offers the opportunity to earn points towards a global ranking. Royal Cliff consistently makes positive contributions to its communities and strives to improve the recreational experiences of seniors. This is achieved by promoting friendly competitions that strengthen physical and mental health through sport. We were delighted to host the second edition of the AssetWise Junior Tennis Championship and look forward to hosting the ITF Masters, now in its seventh edition. We are proud to make an impact and showcase Pattaya City's sports scene by attracting players from all over the world. As an award-winning family resort, we plan to organize more events to enhance Pattaya's image as a leading sports and family destination,” said Vitanart. Fitz Club Racquets, Health & Fitness, a top sports center under the Royal Cliff banner, has been the preferred choice of renowned ATP players such as Paradorn Srichaphan, Danai Udomchoke, Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov and Denis Istomin, among others. These players have previously held tennis camps at this facility. With tennis courts comparable to those of the Australian Open, Fitz Club is a go-to for top players looking to get used to the conditions of grand slam tournaments. In addition to tennis, the club has a rich history of organizing various sporting events, including junior and senior tennis matches, squash championships and table tennis matches. For more information about the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, please visit www.royalcliff.com And www.facebook.com/fitzclub or send an email to [email protected]

