Broadcast of Pakistan series – Cricket Ireland





DUBLIN TNT Sports will broadcast the three-match T20I series between Ireland Men and Pakistan Men, it was announced today. The broadcaster will provide coverage of the series in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. The broadcast will be produced by HBV Studios, with a commentary team led by renowned commentator Alan Wilkins. BRACELET DIAGRAM Pakistan T20I series May 10, 2024 : Ireland v Pakistan (T20I; Clontarf; start 3pm)

: Ireland v Pakistan (T20I; Clontarf; start 3pm) May 12, 2024 : Ireland v Pakistan (T20I; Clontarf; start 3pm)

: Ireland v Pakistan (T20I; Clontarf; start 3pm) May 14, 2024: Ireland v Pakistan (T20I; Clontarf; start 3pm) Andreas MeiChief Financial Officer for Cricket Ireland, said: We are pleased that TNT Sports is deepening its relationship with Irish cricket through this reporting. With all three matches sold out and both teams preparing for the T20 World Cup next month, there is strong interest in the series and through this broadcast platform we can offer fans access across Ireland and Great Britain to watch. We are also thrilled to have HBV Studios become our production partner and bring an eight-camera production for fans to enjoy. OTHER GLOBAL BROADCAST RIGHT HOLDERS Tapmad Pakistan

Ten Sports – Pakistan

Fan code Indian subcontinent

Etisalat – MENA

Nagorik TV Bangladesh

Toffee – Bangladesh Alan Wilkins Alan is a Welsh cricket commentator and former English county cricketer, who played for Glamorgan and Gloucestershire County Cricket Clubs. In 1984 he moved to radio and television broadcasting cricket and rugby. Isobel Joyce Isobel is a former Irish women's captain and a renowned all-rounder. She is Ireland's all-time highest wicket-taker and fifth highest run-scorer. Since her retirement in 2018, Isobel has coached and developed a career as a commentator. Faisal Shah Shah, a former first-class cricketer and a Level II qualified coach, has represented Rawalpindi in first-class and List A cricket. He played and coached cricket in Essex for Loughton Cricket Club for ten years, and started broadcasting in 2014. Andrew Leonard Andrew is an international cricket commentator from Dublin who has commented on over 800 internationals in over 30 countries, with a particular focus on Associate Cricket. He commented on his first Test match in 2023 and was also part of the broadcast team for the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup in 2024. Alan Lewis Alan is a former Irish international captain and former elite rugby referee. He played 121 times for Ireland – 35 times as captain – and was inducted into the Irish Cricket Hall of Fame in 2020. Alan has become an accomplished broadcaster and is the father of two Irish internationals – Gaby and Robyn.

