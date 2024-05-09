Floods in Brazil: Images from space show the airport runway and football field being flooded









The extent of the devastation caused by the floods ravaging southern Brazil has been laid bare in new and dramatic satellite images shared with CNN. At least 95 people have died in the heavy rains and floods that have ravaged Rio Grande do Sul state. According to Civil Defense, storms have affected more than 1 million people in 385 municipalities. More than 150,000 people have been displaced by the floods that have hit the Taquari and Cai regions, with water overflowing and flowing far beyond their banks. Satellite images show an overview of the Guaiba River in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on April 21, before the floods, and on May 7, after the area was flooded.

Maxar Technologies In one of the images, from Maxar Technologies, an entire neighborhood of houses in the northern part of Porto Alegre, the state capital, is largely underwater. Roads have turned into muddy rivers and vast fields are brown with floodwaters. At Salgado Filho International Airport in the capital, the runways and roads are completely flooded, only buildings remain above water. Porto Alegre's Salgado Filho International Airport is seen before the flood, left, and with the runways underwater, right.

Maxar Technologies The record rainfall has been linked to El Nio, a natural climate phenomenon that warms Pacific Ocean waters and tends to bring heavy rains to southern Brazil. Long-term global warming, caused mainly by humans burning fossil fuels, has also worsened the region's extreme weather. Rio Grande do Sul Brazil's southernmost state, and until recently a quiet agricultural area, has repeatedly experienced extreme weather events in recent years. In the central area of ​​the capital, the Gremio Arena football stadium, which can accommodate 55,000 people, is surrounded by floods and the field is completely submerged. The Gremio Arena can be seen before the flood, left, and partially underwater, right.

Maxar Technologies The Brazilian Football Federation has postponed matches involving teams from Rio Grande do Sul until May 27. Brazilian football playerNeymar Jr. posted on Instagram an image of a plane parked next to pallets of supplies, including bottled water, that he said belonged to himself and his father. He wrote: Our Brazils are going through a difficult time and helping is NEVER too much, regardless of your financial situation, it's about what you carry in your heart. Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva sent Congress a legislative decree on Tuesday to speed up the transfer of resources to the area. More than 46,000 people have been rescued from the waters in a massive operation involving about 15,000 people, the federal government said.

