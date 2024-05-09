Peyton Ryan will write the final chapter in tennis





BY JIM MISUNAS [email protected] CLAFLIN Central Plains Oiler Peyton Ryan, like three siblings, has lived a charmed life until the state championship tennis match. Barton Community College signee Ryan (134-3) has lost three high school tennis matches, all to state champions. Peyton has a lot of company in the family. The Ryan family has compiled a 2-9 mark in state championship games. # Janae Ryan teamed with Keeley Hipp for state doubles titles in 2015-2016. # Devin Ryan (2016-2019) is a three-time state doubles runner-up. # Emily Ryan (2017-2019) owns three runner-up medals in singles. # Oiler coach Michael Ryan (2014-2016) is runner-up in the state doubles. Peyton Ryan is confident he will do his best in Prairie Village. I know I'll do my best, Peyton said. I will be happy with the result. If the other guy is better, I congratulate him. Only three guys were better: Rossville's Alex Sherer, Wichita Collegiate's Nichols Grabon and KC Christian's Caleb Bartels. He takes pride in his efforts to hit tennis balls after cross-country practice or when the weather cooperates. It's been a lot of evenings and weekends on the job, he said. I appreciate meeting partners like Kyla Metro or Camden Stiles who helped. I've seen the work pay off. When Peyton was younger, basketball took precedence over tennis. But he has come to appreciate the personal work ethic of tennis. “I like the peace and quiet of tennis,” he said. For me there is not that much pressure in tennis. I have always enjoyed being outside. Peyton is smart to rely on his older brother Michael for advice. “Michael helps me focus on every shot and have a game plan,” he said. I want to know what I'm doing with each ball. It helps a little bit to play someone because you develop a game plan for that player. If you've played against someone, you know how to return and when to hit harder. Peyton has improved in all phases, especially expanding his service game. “I built up my volleys and serves,” he said. Now I have some kick serves with harder serves. My volleys are better because of repetition. Coach Ryan said Peyton is a student of the game. Peyton's best strength is that he doesn't show negative emotions and doesn't react to a missed shot, Michael said. He is the same person from start to finish. Peyton's work ethic has paid off. Peyton never takes shortcuts and is willing to sacrifice his time, Michael said. Peyton doesn't give away any points. You have to beta him. Coach Ryan believes the Oilers have a chance to compete for a state trophy in the top three. “We put ourselves in a good spot,” Coach Ryan said. The boys deserve it. They put the work in. RYAN FAMILY STATE LEGACY # Michael Ryan (2014-2016) is in second place; 3RDAlex Kartsonis/Jackson Vandeark, KC Christian def. Ryan/Layne Bieberle, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4); 1STKartonis/Vanderark def. Ryan/Bieberle, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1; 3RDRyan final. Kyler Comley, Sterling, 6-3, 6-3 #Janae Ryan/Keeley Hipp (2015-2016); 2-time double champion 1STRyan/Hipp def. Olivia Brubacher/Katelynn Hageman, Hesston, 6-1, 6-4; 1STRyan/Keeley Hipp def. Olivia Riedmiller/Winnie Shaw, Wichita Independent, 6-2, 6-2 # Devin Ryan (2016-2019)3 times state doubles runner-up; 1STGrant Dahlsten/Garrett Roth def. Ryan/Brady Rugan, 6-3, 6-1; 1STDan Siemers/Aaron Bowlin, Shawnee Maranatha def. Ryan/Paxton Hammeke, 6-2, 6-1; 1STMax Wheeler/Luke Swan, Wichita Collegiate def. Ryan/Brett Liebl, 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 7-5 # Emily Ryan (2017-2019) three-time singles runner-up; 1STLilly McNeil, KC Christian def. Ryan, 6-2, 6-0; 1STMCNeill final. Ryan, 6-4, 6-3; 1STMCNeill final. Ryan, 6-0, 6-1 # Peyton Ryan (2022-2023) two-time singles runner-up; 1STNichols Grabon, Wichita Collegiate def. Ryan, 7-5, 6-0; 1STCaleb Bartels, KC Christian def. Ryan for sure. 6-1, 6-2 3-1A STATE, PRAIRIE VILLAGE 3-1A STATE SINGLESWill White, Hesston, 19-11; Jace Darnauer, Sterling, 23-9; Cristyan Grajeda, Hutchinson Trinity, 19-11; Cole Ringwald, Ellinwood, 20-11; Fred Chuen, Lyon, 16-10; Janmejay Patwardhan, Hesston, 13-10; Charlie Gentile, Wichita Collegiate, 22-3; Noan Doom, Wichita Classic, 21-8; Omar Al-Tabbal, 15-9; Levi Miles, Conway Springs, 19-13; Aiden Adams, Wichita Trinity, 24-8; Xander Myers, South Barber, 17-8; Peyton Ryan, Central Plains 28-0; Camden Stiles, Central Plains 24-6; Brendan Anderson, Ellsworth 13-5; Vincent Lynn, Meade, 23-8; Nate Fischer, Phillipsburg, 18-10; Konner Smith, Cimarron, 13-15 3-1A STATE DOUBLESAsherDeutschendorf/Braiden Liechty, Hesston 21-2; Ty Hammeke/Evan Ringwald, Ellinwood, 16-5; Kaden Quinn/Eli Miller, Hesston8-6; Charlie Simpson-Eighmy/Paul Schiemann, Sterling 13-8; Brady Peterson/Devin Boice, Haven 18-11; Mason Mead/Tristan Thompson, Larned 10-16; Paxton Dody/Peyton Dody, Central Plains, 24-6; Orvin Dyck/Sam Lynn, Meade, 26-4; Nethan Cauthon/Alden Metro, Central Plains, 25-5; DavidMendez/Landon Huisman, Cimarron, 24-6; HudsonDeines/Colton Micek, Trego, 14-7; GraedenDreher/Mason Yingling, Trego, 14-8; Carter Drumright/Maddox Drumright, Wichita Collegiate, 23-2; Charlie Graham/Isaac Yourdon, Wichita Classic, 26-6; Isaac Winter/Layne Whitney, Conway Springs, 20-12; Sky Fujinuma/Rahul Madhaven, Wichita Collegiate, 5-5; Preston Sebits/Alex Hobson, Wichita Trinity, 19-13; Collin Branam/Blane Farney, Wichita Classic, 17-8

