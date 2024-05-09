Major League Cricket announces its 2024 season schedule in Texas and North Carolina





Cognizant Major League Cricket announced its 2024 season schedule this week, with many matches to be played in North Texas. The 2024 season kicks off with two matches on Friday, July 5, with the Texas Super Kings taking on West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narines LA Knight Riders at the purpose-built Grand Prairie Stadium at 7:30 PM. Opening weekend will also feature the San Francisco Unicorns, bolstered by tough New Zealand leadoff hitter Finn Allen, who will host the LA Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium on Sunday night, also at 7:30 p.m. This promises to be our most exciting season yet, with each of the MLC's six teams actively recruiting in the off-season, adding a host of world-class players to their team rosters and even more big names to be announced soon, said MLC CEO Vijay Srinivasan. in a statement. Sports overview Get the latest D-FW sports news, analysis, scores and more. Tickets for all matches will go on sale in the coming weeks and can be purchased via the official Major League Cricket website. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early by registering for the presale possibility. See the full schedule below: Schedule 2024 -Friday July 5 | 3:30 PM | Seattle Orcas vs. MI New York | Kerkstraatpark -Friday July 5 | 7:30 PM | Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. Texas Super Kings | Grand Prairie Stadium -Saturday July 6 | 3:00 PM | MI New York v. Washington Freedom | Kerkstraatpark -Sunday July 7 | 7:30 PM | Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. San Francisco Unicorns | Grand Prairie Stadium Related: Cricket City, USA: Grand Prairie is home to a new sports league with which many have close ties -Monday July 8 | 3:30 PM | Texas Super Kings vs. Washington Freedom | Kerkstraatpark -Tuesday July 9 | 7:30 PM | Seattle Orcas vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders | Grand Prairie Stadium -Wednesday July 10 | 3:00 PM | Texas Super Kings vs. San Francisco Unicorns | Kerkstraatpark -Thursday July 11 | 7:30 PM | Washington Freedom vs. Seattle Orcas | Grand Prairie Stadium -Friday July 12 | 3:00 PM | Texas Super Kings vs. MI New York | Kerkstraatpark -Saturday July 13 | 3:00 PM | San Francisco Unicorns vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders | Kerkstraatpark -Sunday July 14 | 3:30 PM | Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. Washington Freedom | Kerkstraatpark -Sunday July 14 | 7:30 PM | MI New York vs. Texas Super Kings | Grand Prairie Stadium -Monday July 15 | 3:30 PM | San Francisco Unicorns vs. Seattle Orcas | Kerkstraatpark -Tuesday July 16 | 7:30 PM | Washington Freedom v. MI New York | Grand Prairie Stadium -Wednesday July 17 | 3:00 PM | Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. Seattle Orcas | Kerkstraatpark -Thursday July 18 | 7:30 PM | San Francisco Unicorns vs. MI New York | Grand Prairie Stadium -Friday July 19 | 7:30 PM | Washington Freedom vs. Texas Super Kings | Grand Prairie Stadium -Saturday July 20 | 7:30 PM | Seattle Orcas vs. San Francisco Unicorns | Grand Prairie Stadium -Sunday July 21 | 7:30 PM | MI New York vs. Los Angeles Knight Riders | Grand Prairie Stadium -Monday July 22 | 7:30 PM | Washington Freedom vs. San Francisco Unicorns | Grand Prairie Stadium -Tuesday July 23 | 7:30 PM | Seattle Orcas vs. Texas Super Kings | Grand Prairie Stadium -Wednesday July 24 | 7:30 PM | Seed 3 vs. Seed 4 Eliminator | Grand Prairie Stadium -Thursday July 25 | 7:30 PM | Seed 1 vs. Seed 2 Qualifying | Grand Prairie Stadium -Friday July 26 | 7:30 PM | Qualifier L v. Eliminator W Challenger | Grand Prairie Stadium -Saturday July 28 | 7:30 PM | Qualifier W vs. Challenger W | Grand Prairie Stadium Find more sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

