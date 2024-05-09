Brendan Sullivan commits to Iowa football | Football





Iowa Football filled a major need at quarterback on Wednesday when Northwestern transferred Brendan Sullivan announced that he would be a Hawkeye. He joined the program with two years of eligibility remaining. Sullivan (6-3, 225) surprised some Wildcat followers when he entered the transfer portal on April 23. The Daily Northwestern wrote that he was the probable starter on the team's spring ball roster. Sullivan and the Wildcats had mixed results with him behind center. He started four games each of the past two seasons. Iowa had two scholarship quarterbacks left on the roster after last year's starter, Deacon Hill, entered the transfer portal after spring training. Cade McNamara and Marco Lainez stayed. McNamara was the clear No. 1 quarterback heading into last season. He was named to the Maxwell and Johnny Unitas Awards preseason Watch Lists after transferring from Michigan, where he led him to the College Football Playoff in '22. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has indicated that McNamara will be the starting quarterback heading into training camp. It is unknown at this time what was communicated to Sullivan regarding his chances of winning the job in August. Lainez played in the Citrus Bowl against Tennessee on Jan. 1, but was behind Hill this spring. The Hawkeyes signed Jacksonville signal caller James Resar in their 2024 recruiting class. Sullivan lost the starting quarterback competition at Northwestern to Ben Bryant before last season. When Bryant was injured in late September, Sullivan started four games. The Wildcats won 2-2, one of the upsets against Iowa at Wrigley Field. Sullivan, a Michigan native, completed 64 percent of his passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns against two interceptions. He rushed for 160 yards and a pair of scores. The Wildcats (1-11) were 0-4 in games Sullivan started in 2022. He threw for 589 yards and four TDS with three picks, completing 74 percent of his passes. New Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester values ​​accuracy in his system. Sullivan's ability to move the pocket and be a threat in RPO also makes him a good fit for the Hawkeyes.

