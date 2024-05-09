Ranking of the 20 possible names of the Utah NHL hockey team





With a new NHL team heading to Utah (the former Arizona Coyotes), fans now have the chance to vote on a possible name for the relocated team. The voting survey revealed 20 possible names for the Utah NHL team that would be in effect for the 2025-2026 season, and we considered all 20 options. Some of them are pretty awesome, while others are best left on the drawing board. Let's rank all twenty names, from a few that are uninspired to a few that are worth their weight in gold. You may not agree, but remember: you have the option to vote for whichever one you want. Hockey democracy in action! You can't name an NHL team after the equipment the sport is played on. After all, no NFL team is named after grass. No one is intimidated by a gap. We like the idea here, but teams with two names are a no-go. This feels a bit uninspired, even if it's a better idea than the others above it. This one feels a bit vague. What exactly is the anger we're going for here? A bit like Utah Fury, Utah Hive is also a bit too vague for our taste. We love the idea, but Utah Squall doesn't exactly roll off the tongue. We're starting to get warm here. Utah Yeti is pretty solid. The Utah Swarm is quite significant. It's vague but intimidating. Large, foreboding, palatial glaciers are generally the rule. Solid team name too. Again, this is a bit vague, but the Utah Blast sounds pretty cool too. Mountaineers sounds like a college football team, but we still love it. This one just feels right, even if you sacrifice a bit of the intimidation factor. This isn't the best name here, but we would love it and buy some Utah Caribou merchandise. Let the Freeze freeze you. We can already see the marketing material. Okay, now we're cooking. Utah Venom is very solid. Every time the Blizzard scores four goals, you get a free Blizzard from Dairy Queen. This is amazing. The Utah Mammoth vs. the Nashville Predators: The New Great NHL Rivalry. Let's do it. Utah Hockey Club. That's the best option here.

