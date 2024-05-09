CLOVIS, California. The Wolf Pack Track and Field team is ready for the Mountain West Outdoor Championships May 9-11 in Clovis, California. The meet starts at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 10:20 a.m. Friday and is scheduled for an afternoon start before concluding the meeting for Nevada on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The championships will be hosted by Fresno State at Buchanan High School at Veterans Memorial Stadium, marking the sixth straight year the Bulldogs have hosted the meet. Colorado State captured the Mountain West title last season, scoring 158.40 points.

At last year's championships, the Pack had a historic end to their season, finishing the meet with a sixth-place finish with 65 points, rounding out the three-day list with numerous personal bests, all-time list appearances and podium finishes. across the board, especially when the 4×400 meter relay broke the school record by six seconds with a time of 3:35.98.

This season, the Wolf Pack comes to Fresno with a well-rounded representation of athletes ranked in the Mountain West top 10 in a total of 13 events on track and field. The highest seat is for first-year students Magdalene George in the 200 meters, where she enters the championships first overall with a time of 23.22, third all-time in school history. George also ranks fourth in the 100 meters (11.41), which she set two weekends ago at the Fresno State Invitation, placing her second all-time.

Leading the javelin quad, which are all in the top 10, is Emily Poole , who ranks third in the conference with a score of 48.07 meters, which helped her move up the all-time list and into seventh all-time. Not far behind is the mid-year addition Lilly Stedelijk who set a Nevada personal best of 47.95 metres, making her first appearance on the all-time list in the event where she currently sits eighth. Hallee Hughes (47.34m) and Izzy Steerman (45.41m) rank sixth and eighth in the conference, giving the Wolf Pack the most representation in the top-10 in the javelin event.

Stay on the field Valeria Paez Rueda ranks fourth in the Mountain West in the heptathlon with a point total of 4,893 at the Bryan Clay Invitational in April. Paez Rueda is just within reach of making her mark on the event's all-time list. In the triple jump, Rayven Nealey also has a fourth-place finish overall and her score came at the regular season finale in Fresno two weekends ago, where she reached a mark of 12.91 meters. This mark helped her earn her spot at third all-time in school history. She also ranks ninth overall in the long jump and is the only Nevada athlete represented in both the long jump and triple jump. Long meekness (12.68m) and Maria Paz Milani (12.57 m) represents Nevada in the conference's top-10 category in sixth and eighth place, both marks achieved at the Beach Invitational in early April.

Camrin Dolcini Mountain West champion who finished second in the pole vault last outdoor season is fourth overall with a mark of 3.95 meters at the Mike Fanelli Track Classic in the first half of the season. Alyssa Carson jumped from outside the top 10 to a seventh-place finish in the conference after her stellar performance two weekends ago at the Fresno State Invitational, where she claimed first overall in section one of the pole vault and achieved a personal best of 3.86 meters, turns 10e of all time in school history.

In the last three remaining events, Nevada holds a top-10 position, Sarah Marske holds the highest ranking in the 100 meter hurdles at fifth place with a time of 13.61 and ranks third all-time in school history with Nevada track and field alumna Nicola Ader . After earning her first career podium finish in third place at the indoor championships, Marske will look to capitalize on her performance during the indoor season this week in Fresno. Annalies Kalma ranks sixth in the 400 meters with a time of 54.53, achieved at the Aztec Invitational in March. OkeOghene Ovedje sits ninth overall in the 400-meter hurdles at the midpoint of the year, where she has made an immediate impact for the Wolf Pack since her start in Reno. Her time of 1:00.75 placed her seventh all-time in school history.

In both the 4×100 meter relay and 4×400 meter relay, the Nevada 'A' teams are ranked sixth and fifth respectively. The 4×100 relay team ( Kylee Parsons , Bonét Henderson, Kalma, George) sit just behind Boise State and Fresno State with a time of 45.90, which earned the team a spot on the Nevada all-time list at sixth place. In the 4×400 relay (Kalma, Henderson, Still in Senegal , Parsons) are just one spot higher in fifth place with a season-best time of 3:42.32, set two weekend ago at the Fresno State Invitational. Last season's event gave Nevada the opportunity to compete on the big stage in Austin, Texas for the NCAA Championships for the first time in school history after qualifying for the NCAA West preliminaries.

HOW TO FOLLOW

All events can be streamed on the Mountain West Network and live results can be accessed via Record Timing. Both links can be found on the Mountain West Outdoor Championship landing page HERE

