Sports
FSU Football loses promising wide receiver Destyn Hill for the 2024 season
At a recent booster event in Palm Beach, Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell shared news with Noles247 regarding three players who were injured at the end of the spring season. The most devastating news for the team was that FSU wide receiver Destyn Hill would be out for the upcoming fall season.
The former four-star recruit was part of the Seminoles' 2021 high school class but ultimately enrolled in the summer of 2023. He made his first appearance at FSU in the season opener against LSU in Orlando and his first start against Virginia Tech. . Hill has played in 10 games in his collegiate career and has recorded six catches for 87 yards. He battled an ankle injury throughout the 2023 season, limiting his time on the field.
READ MORE: Former FSU football defenseman returns to Tallahassee for 2024 season
'He's out for the season' Norvell told the news outlet. “It's a shame that that happens. I really enjoyed his way of thinking, his approach. Even here in the beginning of the process of his rehabilitation. He's really attacking what this year can be. Even from the mental aspect of it, keep learning, keep going. I have a lot of confidence in what his future will be here. He showed some great flashes there in spring ball. It's just a shame that the injury he has will keep him out for next season.”
However, Norvell also shared the positive news that Alabama transfers Malik Benson (WR) and Terrence Ferguson (OL) would be ready for fall camp.
The Florida State Seminoles open their 2024 season in Dublin, Ireland, against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a Week 0 conference match.
READ MORE: FSU AD Michael Alford May Hint at Big 10 Move During Chicago Boosters Event
Keep upNoleGamedayfor more Florida State football coverage throughout the offseason.
