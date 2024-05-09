Colorado Football Recruiting: Transfer Portal News, 2024 Roster, Recruits & Top Deion Sanders Targets

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes continue to dominate college football headlines. Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 4-8 record in his first season as head coach and has overhauled the Colorado football roster to lead Colorado to its first bowl game since 2020. More than 40 Colorado football players have signed up to transfer from college football. portal since the end of the season, while more than 30 new faces have stepped up to be part of Sanders' rebuild in Boulder. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the most sacked QB in the country last season, so adding anchors and depth to the offensive line was a big priority this season.

Colorado football schedule departure

One of the most notable departures from the Colorado football roster is cornerback Cormani McClain. The former five-star recruit played in nine games for the Buffaloes last season, starting four of them. He recorded 13 total tackles, including six unassisted, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups.

He has a rare blend of size, length and speed, but he wasn't the immediate star people thought he would be coming out of high school. McClain's departure raises major concerns at the Colorado high school. That's a big reason why the Buffaloes signed corners like RJ Johnson (Arkansas) and DJ McKinney (Oklahoma State) this offseason.

Colorado Football News, Squad

Colorado has once again been extremely aggressive in the Transfer Portal this season. One of the Buffs' biggest additions, literally and figuratively, was former Houston offensive lineman Tyler Johnson. Rebuilding the offensive line was Sanders' main priority this offseason, and Johnson has a chance to make an immediate impact this fall.

Shedeur Sanders took a beating in 2023 and was the most sacked quarterback in Division I college football. Johnson, who started his college career at Texas before transferring to Houston, allowed just two sacks in 2023 while playing in a pass-heavy offensive system. Johnson will likely be an offensive lineman for CU.

How to get insider Colorado football roster updates

