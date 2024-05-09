Nadal's clay game is getting into shape just in time for the French Open. “Things happen.”

ROME (AP) Rafael Nadal's clay form is slowly starting to take shape.

Not that virtually invincible form that the tennis world has become accustomed to over the past twenty years. But a shape that the 22-time Grand Slam champion is starting to feel good as he prepares to play what will likely be his last French Open.

It is a good moment, even if the results are not what they used to be, Nadal said on Wednesday at the Italian Open. But I raise my feelings, my level. I want to continue.

The 37-year-old Nadal, who has indicated this will be his last year on tour, has played just nine matches this year after missing almost all of 2023 with a hip injury that required surgery.

But he is coming off his most encouraging performance of the year after completing three straight wins at the Madrid Open last week lost in straight sets to 31st Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.

Before Madrid, he won only one match in Barcelona.

The line is undoubtedly going up, Nadal said, gesturing with his hand to demonstrate his improvement. I'm happy to be where I am today because a month ago it was almost impossible for me to think that I could play in Barcelona, ​​then in Madrid and now here in Rome. Things happen.

All matches today are tough for me, difficult and more unpredictable than the matches in the past, especially on clay, Nadal added. I accept that role. I accept that challenge. I'm excited about the way I can play if I continue to work the right way and my body allows me.

Nadal hopes to be competitive one last time at Roland Garros, where he is a fourteen-time champion. Rome is his last major warm-up tournament before the Grand Slam on clay starts on May 26.

First of all, I want to play Rome. That is the tournament I am attending today. I don't think anymore after that, said Nadal, who had his one-year-old son on court this week for his practice sessions at the Foro Italico.

Nadal's opening match in Rome is scheduled for Thursday against Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs, who is ranked number 108.

Novak Djokovic, who is back in Rome after a month's absence, is on the other half of Nadal's draw. But second Jannik Sinner and in third place Carlos Alcaraz both withdrew due to injuries.

Djokovic has not played for almost a month since losing to Casper Ruud in the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters. He is also without a title this year, the first time he has reached May without a trophy since 2018, when he returned from a right elbow injury.

But the 36-year-old Serbian was optimistic about his chances of defending his French Open title.

I think I am on a good path to peak at Roland Garros in Paris, Djokovic said. Hopefully I can play better here in Rome than in Monte Carlo.

Djokovic added that his withdrawal from the Madrid Open was not due to physical problems.

It wasn't part of the scheme, he said. The plan was to come here. That's actually it.

Nadal has won the Italian Open a record 10 times and he rated his first two titles at the Foro Italico as his most memorable: five-set victories over Guillermo Coria and Roger Federer in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

From 2007, the Rome final was switched to a best-of-three sets format.

Most of the big moments in tennis involve playing best-of-five matches because that ultimately makes the matches more emotional and dramatic and gets people more involved, Nadal said. Those great battles that are part of the history of our sport.

It's true that I've won here 10 times. But if you tell me my memories, for me the memories of the first two victories in five sets against Coria and against Roger are much fresher than the others (titles). Even though I had great, good matches against Novak, against great players, Nadal added. But that's what I think people remember more.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis