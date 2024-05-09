Ducks host 300 fourth graders during the SCORE Street Hockey Shootout presented by Chick-fil-A SoCal





Beechwood and Friends Christian faced off in the title game, with Friends Christian emerging as champions in a 5-3 win, marking the 11th SCORE Cup win for the school. St. Serra defeated Pacific Drive in the third-place match 4-1, and Beechwood received the tournament's Spirit Stick Award. This was the second year in a row that two of the four schools that reached the semifinals were from Fullerton School District, including Beechwood, Pacific Drive and Hermosa Drive Elementary, with Beechwood finishing second in the SCORE Shootout tournament in the last two year. The recent success of Fullerton School District schools can be attributed to their participation in the Fullerton Street Hockey League, a district-wide league that includes 17 elementary schools and five middle schools. The league started 10 years ago with just four schools as a way for students to use the street hockey curriculum and equipment of the Ducks SCORE program to train for the SCORE Shootout tournament. Now, with on-campus rinks provided by the Anaheim Ducks Foundation at three district school locations, the Fullerton Street Hockey League not only hosts a grassroots tournament each spring before students head to Honda Center, but also a high school league, where senior students to continue playing street hockey after fourth grade. One of the results of this district's commitment to providing these expanded street hockey opportunities for their students is the schools' improved level of play during the SCORE Shootout tournament. The impact has been exponential for kids who had never played hockey before, said Alison Garcia, tournament director for the Fullerton Street Hockey League. It gives them the opportunity to practice more, play more, perfect their craft and know their positions better. We have noticed that our kids are starting to perform better at the SCORE Shootout thanks to our tournaments. This year, Fullerton School District had seven schools participate in SCORE Shootout, and in the case of Pacific Drive, the Dolphins advanced to the semifinals in their first appearance at the tournament. I think playing in the Fullerton League helps students stay motivated, Pacific Drive head coach Mitchell Tao said. It helped them get excited about playing more street hockey. They really enjoyed experiencing what it is like to put a team together. Playing in that league definitely helped them prepare and have a greater drive to do better. Despite coming up short in the third place match, Tao was proud of his students for quickly learning the sport and advancing to the final four. As a physical education teacher at the school, he implements the street hockey module into his PE program for all fourth and sixth grade students, and every week his students are excited to play. His ultimate goal for all of his students is for them to stay active, and the Ducks SCORE street hockey program helps achieve that goal. “I love what the Ducks are doing for all the schools in the area by giving students the opportunity to learn street hockey,” Tao said. For me, as a physical education teacher, I want students to find something they love to do, and I want them to be lifelong movers. If you can encourage and teach that, you will go a long way for the students. I am a huge supporter of the Ducks and what they do for our community. For more information about the Anaheim Ducks SCORE program, visit ducksscore.com.

