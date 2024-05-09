Did Michigan football just side with Kendrick Lamar, Drake beef?





Over the past month, pop culture has been captivated by the battle between hip-hop artists Kendrick Lamar and Drake. It started with a collaboration between J. Cole and Drake, but Lamar blasted the duo shortly afterwards on a track with Future and Metro Boomin. J. Cole apologized during a concert, but Drake went ahead and released a song dissing Lamar called Push Ups. He then released Taylor Made Freestyle, featuring AI versions of Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg, but the Shakur estate forced him to remove it. Drake continued to push Lamar for a response, which didn't come until last Tuesday when he released Euphoria. On Friday morning, Lamar doubled down by releasing 6:16 from LA, but Drake released his rebuttal, Family Matters, later that evening. Lamar wasted no time and released Meet the Grahams just minutes later, taking over any hype Drake planned to create with what was expected to be his kill shot. Then Lamar doubled down again, dropping Not Like Us on Saturday night. Lamar's diss on Drake, a West Coast-style club banger, went straight to No. 1 on the charts. And now Michigan football is coming in. On Wednesday evening, the official Michigan Football Drake had released one more song after all this, with Sunday night's The Heart Part 6, but it didn't receive the same critical acclaim as Lamar's sudden hit. Michigan isn't the first team to use Not Like Us. Unsurprisingly, USC is the closest Big Ten school to Lamar's native Compton, California the railway was co-opted with fragments from practice mixed with the song. If nothing else, Michigan football social media managers are paying attention to the pop culture moment and using the moment for great content. The story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

