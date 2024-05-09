Sports
No. 11 USC Women's Tennis awaits No. 6 Pepperdine in Super Regional
Women's tennis | May 8, 2024
THIS WEEK
The No. 11 USC women's tennis team continues its pursuit of a national title with a quick trip to Malibu for the NCAA Round of 16. USC will face No. 5 [6] Pepperdine on Friday (May 10) at 1:00 PM PT at the Ralph Strauss Tennis Center.
This will be the Trojans' third meeting with the Waves this season. USC faced Pepperdine for the first time at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, falling 4-2 to then No. 6 ranked Waves. The Women of Troy later fell 4-0 to the No. 3 Waves on March 23 in Malibu. USC looks to avenge both losses next Friday and snap a fourteen-game losing streak against the Waves.
The eight teams emerging from the Super Regional will head to Stillwater, Oklahoma for the quarterfinals of the national championship. The matches will be played at the Greenwood Tennis Center from May 17 to 19, with the singles and doubles finals taking place from May 20 to 25.
CONTEST INFO
Friday, May 10 – 1:00 PM PT
[11] USC op [6] Peperdine
Malibu, California Ralph Strauss Tennis Center
Admission to the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center is free to the public. The match will be streamed live viaPlay Sightand as part of Cracked Racquets' super-regional coverage on the YouTube channel. Live stream and live stats for Friday's match can be foundhere.
ITA RANKINGS UPDATE
The Women of Troy come in this week at eleventh place in the country (ITA Computerized Rankings, April 23).
Currently, four Trojans appear in the national singles rankings with sophomoresEmma Charneyleading USCat No. 33 and juniorGrace Piperlocked at the number 60 ranking. Trojan fifth year Eryn Cayetano sits at No. 97 as a redshirt seniorSnow Hanclaimed the number 99 spot.
The Women of Troy also features two ranked duos at No. 22 Cayetano and Charney and No. 60Parker FryAndGrace Piper.
REGULAR SEASON RECAP
USC finished the regular season 17-7 overall and 8-2 in conference play. SophomoreEmma Charneyled the Trojans in singles wins this season, with a total of 29 so far. In doubles, the No. 69 ranked duo was ofParker FryAndGrace Piperleads the way for the Trojans with 25 wins as a pair.
The Women of Troy defeated five top 25 teams this season, including No. 2 Michigan and No. 11 Cal on the road.
Pac-12 SUMMARY
The No. 3 seed USC women's tennis team reached the semifinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Championship tournament, winning their quarterfinal against Washington (4-0) before falling to No. 3 [2] Stanford (4-2) in the semifinals. Stanford went on to capture the team title in the championship finals.
CHAMPIONSHIP NOTES
The Women of Troy have an all-time record of 78-38 in the tournament. USC has won a total of six national championships, including NCAA titles in 1983 and 1985 after the NCAA began its women's tennis championships in 1982. USC has won five national singles championships (1976 – Barbara Hallquist [USTA]1977 – Barbara Hallquist [USTA]1978 – Stacy Margolin [USTA]1981 – Anna Maria Fernandez [AIAW]1983 – Beth Herr [NCAA]) and two national doubles championships (1980 – Trey Lewis/Anne White [AIAW]2013 – Kaitlyn Christian/Sabrina Santamaria [NCAA]).
This year, USC has advanced the furthest in the NCAA Tournament since reaching the Super Regional in 2021, where they lost 4-1 to North Carolina State.
In 2023, the Women of Troy were selected to participate in the NCAA Tournament, where the Trojans defeated UNLV 4-0 in the first round at Pepperdine. USC would eventually host No. 9 Pepperdine in the second round, 4-1.
Trojan horsesMaddy SiegAndEryn Cayetanoearned selection to the 2023 NCAA Women's Doubles Championships as the duo would make a deep run in the semifinals and collect All-America honors. Individually, Sieg made history by reaching the semifinals of the Singles Championship as a freshman, earning All-American honors, while becoming the first Trojan to reach both the singles and doubles semifinals in the same season.
SCOUTING PEPPERDINE
No. 5 Pepperdine (6eseed) is 19-6 on the season and is currently on an eight-game winning streak.
With three All-Americans at the top of the lineup in #12 SaVannah Broadus#15Lisa Zaarand #39Janice Verdien, Pepperdine has five nationally ranked players in the singles lineup. And the two unranked true freshmen on the roster are respectable in their own right:Jasmine Conwayis the West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year, whileVivian Yangis already a perfect 2-0 in NCAA Tournament play with her straight-up wins last week. Throw in seniors #80Nikki Reasonableand #86Anna Campanain the mix, and Pepperdine's lineup has top-to-bottom talent and skills needed to win games.
Pepperdine's doubles lineup is also effective, as the second-ranked team in the countrySavannah BroadusAndJanice Verdienare in the final act of one of the best doubles careers in program history. Broadus and Tjen are the first team in Pepperdine history to earn All-American honors three times. They have a 30-3 overall record this season and are 12-1 against nationally ranked pairs. Reasonable and Yang join them in second place, plus a new team of Campana and Zaar, who have a 4-1 record since the duo's debut three weeks ago.
In last week's opening rounds, Pepperdine quickly eliminated SIUE in a 4-0 sweep before overcoming a doubles point loss to #26 Arizona State to win the match with four straight singles victories. Heading into this Friday, Reasonable leads the team with its nine-match win streak, while Broadus and Tjen have won their last eight singles matches. Tjen leads the team with her 18-2 record at the first three positions, and she has gone 8-2 against nationally ranked players this year.
Earlier this season, USC won the doubles point over Pepperdine at the ITA Division I Indoor National Team Championships thanks to #60 Parker Fry and Piper took the doubles point in third position. USC's only other point against Pepperdine this year was Piper's 6-2, 7-5 win over fifth-ranked ITA Indoors.
INDIVIDUAL ACTION
USC women's tennis has a trio of Trojans heading into the NCAA Individual competition, with two Trojans in singles and one USC duo in that draw. SophomoreEmma Charneyand juniorGrace Piperhave secured their spot in the 64-player NCAA Singles draft, while Charney andEryn Cayetanowill make their NCAA doubles debut.
PAC-12 EEA
Four Trojans on the USC women's tennis team have earned athletic honors in the Pac-12 Conference. Senior Snow HanJunior Grace Piper and sophomores Emma Charneyhave been named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and fifth year Eryn Cayetanoearned All-Pac-12 Second Team honors.
BY THE NUMBERS
In her seventh season as head coach of USC women's tennis,Alison Swanhas returned the Trojans to national recognition and prepared them for a championship run to bring home the team's third NCAA team title. Five Trojans have more than 20 singles wins this season. Sophomore Emma Charney, who was recently named to the All-Pac-12 First Team, leads the group with 30 singles victories. Charney is followed by the fifth year Eryn Cayetano and junior Grace Piperboth of whom are at 25 singles, each wins. Senior McKenna Koenig has 17 wins as a senior Snow Han has collected 16.
USC's dynamic duo of Parker Fry And Grace Piper have amassed a whopping 26 doubles wins this season, leading the Women of Troy in wins as a pair.
CLINCHERS
Nine different Trojans have won games for USC this season. Sophomore Emma Charney leads the team with six and McKenna Koenig is shortly behind with four. Snow Han has delivered three clinchers this season Immi Haddad made a few appearances for USC. Naomi Cheong, Grace Piper, Sloane Morra And Lily Fairclough have included one cinch per piece.
|
