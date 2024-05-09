Gardner-Webb Track & Field has a strong performance at the 2024 Big South Outdoor Championship

High point, NC The Gardner-Webb Track & Field squad capped off its first season under head coach Greg Thiel by putting together an impressive performance at the 2024 Big South Outdoor Track & Field Championship, held at Dick Vert Stadium on the campus of High Point University.

Gardner-Webb came away with one conference champion and 27 Top 5 finishes.

One of the highlights for the Runnin' Bulldogs was the freshman performance Nathan Cremin who captured the conference championship in the Men's 800 meters with a personal best time of 1:51.54.

Sophomore Quentin Peterson had three Top 5 appearances and took second place in the Men's hammer throw, Men's discus throw And Men's shot put.

In the men's hammer throw, Peterson's (57.86m 189-10) finished behind USC Upstate's Keyandre Davis (58.28m 191-2).

Peterson (50.40m 165-4) followed Chris Van Niekerk of High Point (53.96m 177-0) in the Men's Discussion Throw and in the Men's Shot Put. His personal best throw of 17.86m 58-714 trailed only Van Niekerk, who set a Big South Record of 18.77m 61-7.

Peterson was declared to the ConferenceMen most valuable Athletebased on the highest accumulated point total of 24 points.

Junior Jacoby Jacobson (15.60m 51-214) took third place for the Dawgs in the men's shot put and placed third (48.58m 159-4) in the discussion throw.

With the Gentlemen 400 meters hurdles second year TJ Peebles (52.96) captured a second-place medal for the Runnin' Bulldogs. Peebles also finished fourth (14.59) in the 110 meters hurdles.

On the women's side for Gardner-Webb, the Runnin' Bulldogs were tied with UNC Asheville for fourth place in the team standings with 78 points.

Junior Deborah Marlow (12.05) began a string of impressive Top 5 performances for the Lady Runnin' Bulldogs with a fourth-place finish overall Women's 100 meters. In the preliminaries, Marlow set a school record time of 11.93.

In the 200 meters ladiesfreshman Anna Spencer finished in fourth place for the Dawgs with a personal best of 24.31.

Junior Alena Ivanov (56.93) also set a personal best and finished fourth in the Women's 400 meters.

Both Runnin' Bulldogs women's relay teams continued their strong spring performances as the Women's 4×100 meter relay team from Marlow, freshmen Teandra Clemons second year Jada Pittman and Spencer finished second with a school record time of 46.48.

The Women's 4×400 meter relay finished fifth for the Dawgs as a junior team Alena Ivanov Marlow, Spencer and Junior Teryn Bour recorded a combined time of 3:51.12.

In the field events, Clemons delivered two personal best performances for the Dawgs as she finished fifth in the Women's high jump (1.60m 5-3) and fourth in the Women's long jump (5.67m 18-714).

Graduate senior Karmen Taylor (46.89m 153-10) had a personal record in the Women's discus throw to finish in fourth place.

In the Hammer throw for womensecond year Madison Boyd (54.22m 177-11) finished third with her personal best.

First-year Isa VanSintemaartensdijk (42.28m 138-8) also finished third in the Women's spear ahead of Gardner-Webb with her personal best.

In the Women's Heptathlon, VanSintemaartensdijk set a school record in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.15 822, which was good for sixth place.

VanSintemaartensdijk finished third in both the heptathlon high jump (1.50m 4-11) and the heptathlon shot put (10.49m 34-5).

VanSintemaartensdijk finished fourth in the Zevenkamp 200 meters with a personal record of 26.46 757.

The Gardner-Webb freshman placed third in the heptathlon long jump (5.20 m 17-34), second in the heptathlon javelin (39.48 m 129-6) and sixth in the heptathlon 800 meters with a personal best of 2: 35.61 624 .

VanSintemaartensdijk achieved a total of 4657 points and finished fourth.

“This team did a fantastic job,” Thiel said. “I am so proud of how far this team has come. We have achieved so many outstanding performances and personal bests. We are excited to see where God takes this team next year. They truly represent our university in their actions.”