Travis Head stuns the cricket world in record IPL drama amid great Pat Cummins details





Travis Head has sent a stunning warning to him cricket rivals ahead of the T20 World Cup, with an astonishing batting display for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. In what turned out to be the perfect birthday gift for Head's teammate and Test captain Pat Cumminsthe SRH opener scored an outrageous 89 not out off just 30 balls to seal a crushing win over Lucknow Super Giants that left the cricket world stunned. Head hit eight sixes and eight fours in the extraordinary innings, while his opening partner Abhishek Sharma dismissed at the other end with an equally eye-catching 75 not out off 28 balls. The opening pair's fireworks saw the Sunrisers chase down Lucknow Super Giants' 4-165, playing less than half of their allotted 20 overs. Travis Head played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their record-breaking IPL win against the Lucknow Super Giants. Photo: Getty The staggering unbeaten opening stand of 167 runs came off just 9.4 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, giving SRH victory with 62 balls to spare, which is the largest margin for a chase of over 150 runs in history of the IPL. SRH's total of 167 runs is also the highest score by any team at the end of the tenth in the history of Men's T20. The resounding victory was the perfect 31st birthday present for Cummins and his Sunrisers side, cementing their place at third on the ladder and boosting their play-off hopes. Defeated Lucknow skipper KL Rahul could only marvel at Head and Sharma's masterclass after the match and admitted that they had witnessed something quite incredible. I'm out of words. We saw that batting on TV but it was unreal, the Lucknow skipper said about the Hyderabad openers. Everything hit the middle of the bat, kudos to their skill, they worked really hard on their six-hitting. RELATED: The cricket world loses out as Travis Head stars in record-breaking scenes Head's latest masterclass saw him move to third place on the IPL points table this season with a whopping 533 runs at an average of 53.30 and a strike-rate of 201.89. And Cummins echoed the thoughts of fans around the world after marveling at his Australian teammate's incredible ball-striking ability. “It certainly doesn't surprise me anymore,” Cummins said of Head. “He's been like that over the years. He may not be super conventional, but he's got a good eye, he's hitting the middle of the bat a lot and he's having a great tournament.” The story continues – 167 runs in 9.4 overs.

Abishek – 75* (28). SRH EASED 166 IN JUST 9.4 OVERS – THE CRAZIEST CHASE IN HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/XUJtmFXAwy Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 8, 2024 It's fine to do these crazy things in one or two games, but doing it consistently throughout the season is beyond crazy. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are the scariest opening pair pic.twitter.com/7yi4uaknn6 RATNISH (@LoyalSachinFan) May 8, 2024 Travis Hoofd on fire ahead of the T20 World Cup In an ominous sign of his form ahead of next month's T20 World Cup in the US and Caribbean, Head scored 22 off Krishnappa Gowtham's second over and then increased it in the fifth over after hitting Naveen-ul-Haq bowled out for 24 runs in his six. deliveries. The audacious display of big strokes saw Head race past his half-century in just sixteen balls. Travis Head raises his bat after another half-century in IPL for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photo: Getty “A lot of fun,” said a smiling Head of his stroke in the game. “The last twelve months that I've been back with the Australian team, they wanted me to play like that and I'm not trying to change anything, I'm just trying to maximize that power play. It's not always going to work but I'm going to try to be as consistent as possible to give myself the best opportunities and hopefully do my bit for the team.” Sunrisers are now in a good position to make the play-offs with Hyderabad sitting at the third spot with 14 points and their net run-rate getting a serious boost from the huge win. Justin Langer-coached Lucknow, for whom Marcus Stoinis fell to an early three points, are now sixth in the standings and face an uphill battle to qualify for the play-offs.

