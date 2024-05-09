Sports
Ron DeSantis heads to Gainesville and puts the UF football team on campus to shame
At the University of Florida, The Governor of Florida gave some education on college football, and the home team failed to live up to historical expectations, in his latest critique of the Gators' on-field performance.
GovernmentRon DeSantis said one Gainesville crowd that excuses have been running out since a legendary coach left the college ranks.
“You know, Nick Saban has withdrawn from Alabama. So this is the window,” DeSantis said.
“I know Georgia is still very tough. It's a tough competition. I understand. But I saw those national championships back in the day and that was great, and so was basketball. I mean, so hopefully we'll get back there. We really look forward to seeing Florida become the college football capital of the world again, like it used to be.”
The governor has complained that college football in the state isn't what it used to be, including during the campaign when he ran for president.
I will say that, as someone who was born and raised in Florida, the Florida-Georgia game used to be a little easier for us than it is now. And you Georgians know what I mean, DeSantis said during an August campaign stop in the Peach State.
Policy-wise, we have done better on almost everything. I can notice many things. College football wasn't necessarily one of them. So we tried to turn the corner,” DeSantis added.
DeSantis was similarly rejectedBilly Napier's team during September comments to theRepublican Party of California.
While noting that the University of Florida was the top-ranked public university in America, he quickly added that he needed “their football team to do a little bit better.”
“Clemson has been winning in football lately. Florida, our state, has had a tough time in college football lately, DeSantis lamented in South Carolina. For years we were the top state. Until this year, we haven't had anyone (recently) make the playoffs.”
We've never actually had a team in the college football playoffs since the playoffs started. Fast forward, rewind, when I was growing up in the 80s and 90s, it was like a Florida team was competing for the national title almost every year, he said on a radio program around the same time in 2023.
I realized this in my first year as governor. “I asked my staff to send me congratulations for all the high school football recruits in Florida because we have great high school football in Florida,” DeSantis said at another event last year.
“And I sign these letters and everything: Dear Michael, Congratulations on your transfer to the University of Georgia. Congratulations on your trip to Alabama. And I think, why do I congratulate them on leaving our state?
However, he has also shown that he understands that the game has changed. In April he suggested there is an erosion of amateurism in the sport, ironically driven by name, image and likeness.NIL) aid schemes like the one he signed into law are responsible for the diminished status of Florida's top historic programs.
“I think this whole NIL might need some guardrails and the transmission has gone out of control. One transfer, you know? Fine, you shouldn't sit outside. But to just treat it like free agency where you don't know who's coming back every year, I think it's a watered-down college sport.
Ironically, of course Saban said NIL was one of the reasons he left the game.
