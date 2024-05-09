County cricket needs State of Origin style 'War of Roses'

At a time when the County Championship needs all the spectators it can attract, it is unfortunate that the Roses Match will no longer be played.

The Roses Match used to be the biggest game of the entire English cricket season, especially between the two world wars, except in an Ashes summer.

Old Trafford gathered a total crowd of 78,617 for Lancashire v Yorkshire in 1926, more than 25,000 spectators per day. Until the 1980s, Granada TV broadcast the Roses Match live.

For over a century the Roses Match was played twice a season in the County Championship, home and away. In 1993, with the advent of four-day cricket, this was reduced to one. Since 2000 it has depended on Lancashire and Yorkshire being in the same division, which is not the case this year.

Basically no celebrating before lunch

The unique taste of Roses cricket was best summarized by Sir Neville Cardus. The Lancashire vs. Yorkshire match was every year a play and a spectacle showcasing the brilliance of the two counties. No celebrating before lunch was basically the unannounced policy; and then as little as possible. Picture the scene: Bramall Lane. Factory chimneys everywhere; a cloud of smoke between earth and sun. A crowd that was mostly silent; safety helmets or caps and scarves on all sides.

Cricket on the dole; nature itself is in trouble. The grass on the playing field told about the struggle for existence, Cardus wrote Autobiography. In Sheffield there is a refreshment area deep in the ground under a concrete base. One afternoon I went down for a cup of tea. A chubby Yorkshire girl served me and I asked for a spoon. It is there, Master, she said. Where? I have asked. She pointed with her bread knife. There, she said, tied to the counter, boy. That's how it was; a lead spoon tied to the property with a string.

That was Cardus, the romantic writer; there was also Cardus, the realistic reporter. He told us honestly in a match report for The Guardian in 1920 about the defensive attitude of Roses cricket: This was a day of spineless cricket. Five hours and a quarter of an innings of 208 from Yorkshire, with a half-hearted response of 77 for five from Lancashire. In all that time we didn't bat for more than 10 minutes, worth walking a hundred yards to see.

So strict did Roses cricket become that all eight meetings from 1928 to 31 were drawn. From 1946 to 53, one of the 16 derbies had a definitive result: a victory for Lancashire by 14 runs after Brian Close fell over the middle of the field during the chase. Even after the first-class counties tried limited-overs cricket from 1963 and scoring figures rose, nine out of ten Roses matches in the first half of the 1970s ended in draws. Give them now.

Roses' last championship game took place in 2022. Yorkshire then played in the Second Division. They might even stay there, for all their talent, if they continue to make statements like they did earlier this season: they have set Gloucestershire, who have forgotten how to win a red-ball match, a target of 498 in less than four sessions. with rain all around. Had it happened it would have been the third highest successful chase ever in the championship.

The first real Roses match took place in 1867, although a match had been played before, and it was so popular that Yorkshire played Lancashire in three matches and won them all. Overall, Yorkshire led 84-56, with almost half of the 274 championship matches drawn. Lancashire did not do the double from 1893 to 1960, but the Red Rose lead the way in limited overs competitions.

A T20 Roses match is still the biggest match on either county's calendar, whether at Old Trafford or Headingley, and has an extra spice because of all the traditions. A batsman could be a little more careful if he wants to get out cheap. If there are no fours for lunch, then no sixes the first time.

But what about another match, in Scarborough, whatever the format, and during the summer holidays if there is ever a break in the calendar: a County of Origin match, modeled on the Australian rugby league, pitting Queensland against New South Wales playing?

Yorkshire, and especially the West Riding, are not producing cricketers like they used to, but Alex Lees, Billy Root, Matthew Waite and fine seamers like Ben Sanderson, Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Brett Hutton can still be added to their mix.

Lancashire has become more of a nursery than Yorkshire. They claim that 10 percent of the county's cricketers grow up in their system. Matt Critchley, Danny Lamb, the two Parkinson brothers and three current county captains in Haseeb Hameed, Luke Procter and John Simpson learned their tricks of the trade in Lancashire. A County of Origin match would be of a high standard.

The key point is that cricket in the Red and White Rose provinces, even if they are not playing each other, must continue to flourish and provide the various English teams, apart from the franchise leagues around the world.