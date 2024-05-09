CU Buffs add former FAMU linebacker Johnny Chaney Jr. toe – BuffZone





Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders was specific last month when asked what he and his staff would target in the transfer portal. Depth was key, but he mentioned specific spots the Buffaloes wanted to fill, including in the middle of the defense. “We've got a couple of linebackers coming in,” he said on April 18, putting a heavy emphasis on making that plural. CU has now added two linebackers since Coach Prime's comment that day. On Tuesday, former Florida A&M standout Johnny Chaney Jr. his commitment to the Buffs is known. He joins former Charlotte starter Nikhai Hill-Green, who committed April 27, as newcomers to the linebacker room. “Let's work!” Chaney wrote on X when he announced his commitment. Chaney, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior who has one year of eligibility remaining, earned second-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors this past season after posting 73 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery. Chaney helped FAMU go 12-1 with a SWAC title and a victory in the Celebration Bowl. In three seasons at Florida A&M, Chaney played in 34 games and helped the Rattlers go 30-6, including 21-1 in their last 22 games. During his time with the Rattlers, he recorded 141 tackles, 12 TFLs and 3.5 sacks. Despite a productive high school career, Chaney was lightly recruited. During his final two seasons at Wekiva High School in Apopka, Florida, he totaled 95 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. At CU, Chaney competes in an inside linebacker league that includes Hill-Green, returning starter LaVonta Bentley and senior safety linebacker Trevor Woods. Seniors Jeremiah Brown and Brendan Gant, juniors Keaten Wade and Jaylen Wester and incoming freshman Kyeran Garcia are also in the mix. Chaney is the Buffs' thirteenth transfer signing in the last eighteen days, seven of which have come on the defensive side of the ball. Unofficially, CU has 78 projected scholarship players for next season, leaving seven open spots.

