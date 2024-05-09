Memory refresher about Peter Laviolette's Binghamton hockey ties





More than half a lifetime before he became Boss of the Blueshirts, a strong contender to end a thirty-year National Hockey League championship drought, Peter Laviolette left a remarkable mark on Binghamton's hockey community. Laviolette, a well-traveled, highly successful coach who this season guided the New York Rangers to their first Presidents Cup Trophy since 2015, will lead the team in Game 3 of a second-round playoff series against Carolina on Thursday. New York's 6-0 postseason record is a first for the franchise since winning the Stanley Cup in 1994. Laviolette played 115 games in the 1990-91 and 1991-92 seasons for the American Hockey League's Binghamton Rangers as a determined defenseman who scored 16 goals and 34 assists, but decidedly more in terms of value to the team. He was a true competitive man and a team man, said John Paddock, who coached the B-Rangers from 1990-1991. He was someone who brought the team together in the locker room. He cared about the team and was the leader of our hockey club. And more from Paddock on Laviolette, 59-year-old resident of Franklin, Massachusetts: Fair or unfair, some guys have a stake in a team and they'll never sit out. That's how Peter was to us. He was a real leader at our hockey club that year. In March 2004, Laviolette joined former Binghamton Whalers forward Bob Sullivan and former Binghamton Whalers/Rangers medical trainer Jon Smith as members of the Binghamton Hockey Hall of Fame's seventh induction class. Some places you play, you look back and want to forget it. But I like to think back on my years in Binghamton, he said at the time. I enjoyed being a big fish in a small market where the companies and fans are always so supportive. I laughed a lot and had a lot of good times in Binghamton. It's a privilege that people look back on me and think in that kind of light that they put me in a hall of fame. Every time someone recognizes something you've done, it's special. At the age of 34, he was named head coach of the Bruins AHL Providence club and led it to a 56-16-4-4 record in the regular season and an 11-3 mark during the playoffs to the Calder Cup. From there, his coaching resume and reputation continued to blossom during several NHL stints. More:Game 2 takeaways: Vincent Trocheck wins double OT thriller for Rangers He guided the Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup in 2006 and coached the Flyers to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2010, as well as the Predators in 2017. He is the fourth coach in NHL history to lead three teams to the Stanley Cup Finals. He currently faces the captain of the 2006 championship team, Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressconnects.com/story/sports/2024/05/09/memory-refresher-on-peter-laviolettes-binghamton-hockey-ties-rangers-nhl-ahl/73546104007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos