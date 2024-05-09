Manika Batra beats world number 14 to reach the quarterfinals at the WTT Grand Smash Event

Manika Batra has become the first Indian female table tennis player to reach the quarter-finals of an elite WTT event after her victory over world number 14 Nina Mittelham at the Grand Smash event. After beating world number two Wang Manyu in the second round, Batra extended her red-hot form in Saudi Arabia with an 11-6 11-9 11-7 win over her German rival in just 22 minutes on Wednesday. It was Batra's first win over Mittelham in four attempts and she now faces another formidable rival in world number five Hina Hayata of Japan on Thursday evening. The Indian will be backing herself to get past Hayata after she upset the Japanese by winning a historic bronze in the 2022 Asian Cup.

“I am very proud of myself that I played my best match today after beating Wang Manyu. That match was very important for me and I was happy and excited, so I had to keep myself calm for this match,” said the 28 year old. year old Batra.

“Everything is going well here. Everything in my room, in my practice session, in my match; so I think I love this country! This is my first quarterfinal in a Smash, so I'm really grateful to everyone who was there to cheer and my practice partner for coaching me and my coach in India,” she added.

Batra, currently ranked 39th, is on the verge of breaking into the top 25 after a memorable week here.

Batra had shocked China's Wang on Monday after getting past Romania's Andreea Dragoman in the first round, her first win at a Grand Smash event.