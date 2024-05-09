Sports
Athletics Excited for WAC Outdoor Championships starting Thursday
OREM, Utah The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) track and field program kicks off Thursday at the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Outdoor Championships, and the Vaqueros are excited to show what they've got.
The UTRGV women's team was predicted to finish fourth in the WAC pre-championship coaches' poll, demonstrating the respect the group earned after an excellent performance at the indoor championships. They look to build on that and have another strong meet this weekend at Hal Wing Track & Field Stadium in Utah Valley.
The action kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday for the Vaqueros with field events. Thursday's track events start at 5:30 p.m. Friday's action begins with field events at 1 p.m., followed by track at 4:15 p.m. The meet ends Saturday with field events starting at 10 a.m. and track finals starting at 2:30 p.m.
“Sometimes you stand on these big stages and you forget all the hours of preparation. The fact that they have been selected for our tour team should give them all the confidence in the world and let them know that they are ready. Let's keep doing this what got us here and they will be fine,” the head coach saidShareese Hickssaid.
“The fact that our women's team finished fourth is huge for confidence. I am so proud of this team and everything they have accomplished so far,” she continued. “We tend to perform better than what everyone expects, so when they expect us to finish fourth, you know we expect even more of ourselves. We are very proud, but they understand that the job is not done yet and we did that. a lot of work to do.”
Entering the competition, three student-athletes are ranked first in their respective individual events: JuniorsZoe Adamsin the women's 400 meter sprint, sophomoresSymoria Adkinsin the women's 100 meter hurdles, and sophomoresJedidja Udunnain the men's long jump. There is also the women's 4×100 meter relay teamNayla Harris,Adams,It was Akersand Adkins have the top time in the conference.
Over the past two weeks, the Vaqueros have focused on execution during practices while taking a few weekends off from competitions. They have attended some very competitive games during the season and they will be taking lessons from that this weekend to help them.
The weather in Orem is different than the past few weeks in the Rio Grande Valley, with temperatures hovering around 60 degrees, but it won't faze the Vaqueros. They look forward to competing and are willing to risk everything.
“Because it's an outdoor sport, that means everyone is going through the same conditions. They understand it's a little cold, but it's cold on everyone's track, in everyone's ring and in everyone's jumping pit,” said Hicks. “They know it takes courage, and our team is full of heart, so I'm glad they can show how much heart they have and how great their competitors all are.”
UTRGV scheme
Thursday
Women's hammer throw, 11 a.m
Hanna Hilding
Women's javelin throw, 5 p.m
Hanna Hilding
Preliminary round 200 meter sprint ladies, 6 p.m
Symoria Adkins
Trinity Kirk
P'soularia Maxey
Alijah Castillo
Preliminary round 200 meter sprint men, 6.15 pm
Jamari Harts
Jalen Nero
Jermarion Stewart
Sam Johnson II
Preliminary round 400 meters hurdles women, 6.30 pm
Kalissa Cavazos
Preliminary round 400 meters hurdles men, 6.45 pm
Jaylen Critton
Daniel Siaffa
Jaqualand fields
Women's 10,000 meters final, 7 p.m
Believe Cruz
Friday
Men's long jump, 1 p.m
Jedidja Udunna
Women's shot put, 3:30 p.m
Hanna Hilding
Omolola Kuponiyi
Women's long jump, 4 p.m
Kaila Gilmore
Rayja'nae Pettit
Gabriel Thomas
Men's shot put, 6 p.m
Anthony Walker
Women's 3,000 meter steeplechase final, 4:15 p.m
Samantha Gonzalez
Men's 3,000 meter steeplechase final, 4:30 p.m
Ricardo García
Abraham Morales
Preliminary round 100 meters hurdles women, 5.30 pm
Symoria Adkins
Preliminary round 110 meters hurdles men, 5.45 pm
Jaylen Critton
James Fox
Preliminary round 800 meters women, 6 p.m
Star Medellin
Kailey Salazar
Preliminary round 800 meters men, 6.15 pm
Jorge Salazar
Preliminary round 400 meters women, 6.30 pm
Zoe Adams
Alijah Castillo
Trinity Kirk
P'soularia Maxey
Preliminary round 400 meters men, 6.45 pm
Derrius Hendrik
Sam Johnson II
Jermarion Stewart
Emmanuel Wanga
Preliminary round of women's 100 meter sprint, 7 p.m
Symoria Adkins
It was Akers
Nayla Harris
Preliminary round 100 meter sprint men, 7.15 pm
Jamari Harts
Jalen Nero
Gael Romo
Jaleel Scott
Jedidja Udunna
Saturday
Women's discus throw, 10 a.m
Adelheid Fleischmann
Hanna Hilding
Men's triple jump, 12 noon
Aaron Kuiper
Hebrew hunter
Women's triple jump, 3 p.m
Tolu Odetola
Gabriel Thomas
Men's javelin throw, 4 p.m
Julian Trevino
Women's 4×100 meter relay, 2:30 p.m
Men's 4×100 meter relay, 2:40 p.m
Women's 100m hurdles final, 3.15pm
To be determined
Men's 110 meter hurdles final, 3:30 p.m
To be determined
Women's 400-meter sprint final, 3:35 p.m
To be determined
Final 400 meter sprint men, 3.50 pm
To be determined
Women's 100 meter sprint final, 4 p.m
To be determined
Men's 100-meter sprint final, 4:05 p.m
To be determined
Women's 800m final, 4:15 p.m
To be determined
Men's 800m final, 4.20pm
To be determined
Women's 400m hurdles final, 4:35 p.m
To be determined
Men's 400m hurdles final, 4:40 p.m
To be determined
Women's 200 meters final, 4:55 p.m
To be determined
Men's 200 meters final, 5 p.m
To be determined
Final 5,000 meters women, 5.10 pm
Samantha Gonzalez
Believe Cruz
Men's 5,000 meters final, 5:30 p.m
Ricardo García
Women's 4×400 meter relay, 5:50 p.m
Men's 4×400 meter relay, 6 p.m
