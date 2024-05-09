Athletics Excited for WAC Outdoor Championships starting Thursday





OREM, Utah The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) track and field program kicks off Thursday at the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Outdoor Championships, and the Vaqueros are excited to show what they've got. The UTRGV women's team was predicted to finish fourth in the WAC pre-championship coaches' poll, demonstrating the respect the group earned after an excellent performance at the indoor championships. They look to build on that and have another strong meet this weekend at Hal Wing Track & Field Stadium in Utah Valley. The action kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday for the Vaqueros with field events. Thursday's track events start at 5:30 p.m. Friday's action begins with field events at 1 p.m., followed by track at 4:15 p.m. The meet ends Saturday with field events starting at 10 a.m. and track finals starting at 2:30 p.m. “Sometimes you stand on these big stages and you forget all the hours of preparation. The fact that they have been selected for our tour team should give them all the confidence in the world and let them know that they are ready. Let's keep doing this what got us here and they will be fine,” the head coach said Shareese Hicks said. “The fact that our women's team finished fourth is huge for confidence. I am so proud of this team and everything they have accomplished so far,” she continued. “We tend to perform better than what everyone expects, so when they expect us to finish fourth, you know we expect even more of ourselves. We are very proud, but they understand that the job is not done yet and we did that. a lot of work to do.” Entering the competition, three student-athletes are ranked first in their respective individual events: JuniorsZoe Adamsin the women's 400 meter sprint, sophomores Symoria Adkins in the women's 100 meter hurdles, and sophomores Jedidja Udunna in the men's long jump. There is also the women's 4×100 meter relay team Nayla Harris ,Adams, It was Akers and Adkins have the top time in the conference. Over the past two weeks, the Vaqueros have focused on execution during practices while taking a few weekends off from competitions. They have attended some very competitive games during the season and they will be taking lessons from that this weekend to help them. The weather in Orem is different than the past few weeks in the Rio Grande Valley, with temperatures hovering around 60 degrees, but it won't faze the Vaqueros. They look forward to competing and are willing to risk everything. “Because it's an outdoor sport, that means everyone is going through the same conditions. They understand it's a little cold, but it's cold on everyone's track, in everyone's ring and in everyone's jumping pit,” said Hicks. “They know it takes courage, and our team is full of heart, so I'm glad they can show how much heart they have and how great their competitors all are.” UTRGV scheme

Thursday

Women's hammer throw, 11 a.m

Hanna Hilding Women's javelin throw, 5 p.m

Hanna Hilding Preliminary round 200 meter sprint ladies, 6 p.m

Symoria Adkins

Trinity Kirk

P'soularia Maxey

Alijah Castillo Preliminary round 200 meter sprint men, 6.15 pm

Jamari Harts

Jalen Nero

Jermarion Stewart

Sam Johnson II Preliminary round 400 meters hurdles women, 6.30 pm

Kalissa Cavazos Preliminary round 400 meters hurdles men, 6.45 pm

Jaylen Critton

Daniel Siaffa

Jaqualand fields Women's 10,000 meters final, 7 p.m

Believe Cruz Friday

Men's long jump, 1 p.m

Jedidja Udunna Women's shot put, 3:30 p.m

Hanna Hilding

Omolola Kuponiyi Women's long jump, 4 p.m

Kaila Gilmore

Rayja'nae Pettit

Gabriel Thomas Men's shot put, 6 p.m

Anthony Walker Women's 3,000 meter steeplechase final, 4:15 p.m

Samantha Gonzalez Men's 3,000 meter steeplechase final, 4:30 p.m

Ricardo García

Abraham Morales Preliminary round 100 meters hurdles women, 5.30 pm

Symoria Adkins Preliminary round 110 meters hurdles men, 5.45 pm

Jaylen Critton

James Fox Preliminary round 800 meters women, 6 p.m

Star Medellin

Kailey Salazar Preliminary round 800 meters men, 6.15 pm

Jorge Salazar Preliminary round 400 meters women, 6.30 pm Zoe Adams

Alijah Castillo

Trinity Kirk

P'soularia Maxey Preliminary round 400 meters men, 6.45 pm

Derrius Hendrik

Sam Johnson II

Jermarion Stewart

Emmanuel Wanga Preliminary round of women's 100 meter sprint, 7 p.m

Symoria Adkins

It was Akers

Nayla Harris Preliminary round 100 meter sprint men, 7.15 pm

Jamari Harts

Jalen Nero

Gael Romo

Jaleel Scott

Jedidja Udunna Saturday

Women's discus throw, 10 a.m

Adelheid Fleischmann

Hanna Hilding Men's triple jump, 12 noon

Aaron Kuiper

Hebrew hunter Women's triple jump, 3 p.m

Tolu Odetola

Gabriel Thomas Men's javelin throw, 4 p.m

Julian Trevino Women's 4×100 meter relay, 2:30 p.m Men's 4×100 meter relay, 2:40 p.m Women's 100m hurdles final, 3.15pm To be determined Men's 110 meter hurdles final, 3:30 p.m To be determined Women's 400-meter sprint final, 3:35 p.m To be determined Final 400 meter sprint men, 3.50 pm To be determined Women's 100 meter sprint final, 4 p.m To be determined Men's 100-meter sprint final, 4:05 p.m To be determined Women's 800m final, 4:15 p.m To be determined Men's 800m final, 4.20pm To be determined Women's 400m hurdles final, 4:35 p.m To be determined Men's 400m hurdles final, 4:40 p.m To be determined Women's 200 meters final, 4:55 p.m To be determined Men's 200 meters final, 5 p.m To be determined Final 5,000 meters women, 5.10 pm

Samantha Gonzalez

Believe Cruz Men's 5,000 meters final, 5:30 p.m

Ricardo García Women's 4×400 meter relay, 5:50 p.m Men's 4×400 meter relay, 6 p.m

