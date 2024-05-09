Sports
Northwestern QB transfer Brendan Sullivan is committed to Iowa football
IOWA CITY A heavily scrutinized position group for Iowa football has added a much-needed cushion.
Northwest Transfer quarterback Brendan Sullivan has committed to the Hawkeyes, he announced on Instagram on Wednesday. Sullivan recently visited Iowa City.
Sullivan, a three-star prep prospect out of Davison High School in Michigan, spent three seasons in the Northwestern program, redshirting the first. Over the past two seasons, Sullivan has played in thirteen games for the Wildcats. During that span, Sullivan went 134 of 195 for 1,303 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Sullivan also rushed for three touchdowns. With height and weight measurements in the neighborhood of 6 feet, 225 pounds, Sullivan possesses a sturdy frame.
He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The addition of Sullivan alleviates some concerns surrounding Iowa's quarterback room.
The Hawkeyes' quarterback play was a disaster last season and wasn't supposed to be in a much better position heading into the 2024 season. Joe Labas, Deacon Hill and Tommy Poholsky each entered the transfer portal, with the first two on scholarships.
Cade McNamara has suffered multiple season-ending injuries and was limited this spring, while the latter returned him to full health. Redshirt freshman Marco Lainez, who has attempted just seven passes in college, is still young and developing. James Resar is a signee in the class of 2024 but has not yet joined the team.
With such limited quarterback space, Iowa was vulnerable after spring training and desperately needed to strengthen that position group.
The Hawkeyes may not be able to afford a repeat of last season's debacle. McNamara, who was banged up in the preseason, suffered a torn ACL against Michigan State in September, forcing him to miss the rest of the year. That put the spotlight on Hill, whose inexperience clearly showed that one of the root causes in Io was an offensive dive.
The program's repeated offensive failures have led to a significant amount of change on that side of the ball heading into the 2024 season. Iowa hired ex-Western Michigan coach Tim Lester as offensive coordinator, taking over for Brian Ferentz . It also passed from wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland, who promoted Jon Budmayr internally for the position.
And yet, Iowa's quarterback room has remained a big unknown.
The addition of Sullivan does not guarantee success. But it does provide some much-needed stability at the quarterback position.
Last season, Sullivan had a stint as the starter for injured Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant. That experience could benefit Iowa if he is placed in that scenario again. The best performance of Sullivan's 2023 season came against Maryland, a 33-27 Wildcats victory. In that game, Sullivan threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns. He finished last season with a 63.6 completion percentage and 714 yards passing.
Sullivan is familiar with the Hawkeyes, having taken snaps against their elite defense in 2022 and 2023. Two seasons ago, he went 23-of-30 for 159 yards with two touchdowns and one interception at Kinnick Stadium. Last season, he threw for 81 yards in a game against the Hawkeyes at Wrigley Field. Iowa won both games.
Sullivan isn't an overly flashy addition to the transfer portal, but Iowa doesn't necessarily need that. The Hawkeyes just need something they lacked last season: a quarterback who can execute the game plan and protect the ball. On paper, Sullivan indicates that.
Iowa is in a much more favorable situation now than it was a week ago. It would be ideal if McNamara can get and stay fully healthy for the 2024 season. But if not, Iowa now has Sullivan as another viable option. Ideally, Lainez and Resar can develop behind him.
There's still a lot to figure out in terms of the progress of the Iowas offense. A unit that has been an extreme disappointment in recent seasons needs to be rebuilt. There are still questions about the production of quarterbacks, wide receivers and offensive lines.
But at least now Lester has a better situated quarterback room, allowing the other pieces to fall into place as well.
Follow Tyler Tachman on X@Tyler_T15Contact us via email at [email protected]
