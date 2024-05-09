Sports
The Vail Christian girls tennis team advances to the team state championship
For the first seven hours of Tuesday's 3A team tennis state semifinals, Homestead Court Club was a world of quiet services and polite fans who merely shuffled quietly between games, obediently adhering to standard tennis etiquette, of course. Next, Vail Christian's No. 4 doubles team took the court.
“We had all day to realize that it comes down to our game,” said an upbeat Grace Armstrong of her and Linnea Iverson's task in breaking a 3-3 tie with No. 3 Peak to Peak.
“We're both definitely the most entertaining players,” Iverson said. “We knew the stakes of our match, but we also both know that we play better when we are crazy and theatrical.”
Iverson and Armstrong whooped, hollered and high-fived their way to a 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 victory, completing Vail Christian's dramatic comeback from a 3-1 deficit to take the No. 2 Saints to their first ever victory. team state title game. Vail Christian will face No. 4 Colorado Academy, which upset three-time defending team champion D'Evelyn in the opposite semifinal next Tuesday in Denver.
“It's unreal,” said Iverson, who melted to the ground after the final point of the marathon race. A junior varsity athlete last year, the senior, who has been honing her game since she was five, described traveling to her first state tournament of any kind as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
“It was a great day,” said head coach J.D. Webster, who nervously paced the two courses all day as fresh powder pounded the valley, pushing all seven matches into the intimate indoor setting.
“I prayed a lot,” he said. “I'm just so grateful. Our No. 4 doubles and No. 3 singles have stepped up, everyone needs it.”
Vail Christian dropped the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches, falling behind the Pumas 2-0.
“I feel like I played a really good match,” said No. 2 singles Juliet Studness after her 6-2, 6-4 loss to Sydney Lewis. “I started loose and moved her well and brought her in short, but I think she won because she was able to get everything back.”
Heidi Iverson rallied for 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3, but the Saints' No. 1 doubles match lost in straight sets, giving the Pumas a 3-1 overall lead.
“It was definitely a challenge. We played well, they just played smart,” said Summer Sveum after she and Sofia Elalayli were routed 6-4, 6-2.
“They were very tall players, so it was very difficult to get the ball deep,” Elalayli added.
Four freshmen kept the Saints' title hopes alive. Alexa Blanch and Sabrina Nabonsal defeated Josie Adams and Molly Kolachov 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in second place doubles, while Carys Highum and Olivia Zajac went to work at the same time on the other side of the court and came away with a 6. -4, 6-3 win in No. 3 doubles.
“I was really scared, but I always am,” Nabonsal said with a laugh when asked if she felt any pressure as she took the field with her team behind her. “But we've played against them before and won, so we had a bit of confidence.”
At 6:00 PM, every spectator and player gathered on the sideline of the far field for the final match. They witnessed Armstrong and Iverson nervously drop the first set 6-4 to Abby Fitzgerald and Jolie Sasseville.
“The pressure definitely got to both of us,” Iverson said. “We both had a lot of nerves.”
The solution? Defy decorum. Conversation. Giggling. Entertain.
“It's my thing,” Armstrong said.
“I had a hard time that first set because I was just sitting there thinking. Sophomore and third I was like, 'You know what, it's my senior season too.' It's like this is the last time and the team is counting on us, so why don't we just have fun,” she continued. “And words just came out and I stopped thinking and I started playing and it was a lot better.”
Armstrong had a light-hearted, conversational conversation with herself and her teammate after sparkling spikes and inexplicable smells.
“Wow, that's embarrassing!” the senior blurted out midway through the second set, her way of humorously brushing aside a botched opportunity at the net. A few volleys later, the prodigious talent that brought her to the sport only two years ago betrayed her volleyball background, allowing her to reel off three straight points and officially flip the script. With Iverson's hard serve and Armstrong's athleticism up front, the undefeated pair overwhelmed the Pumas in a dominant 6-0 win in the final set.
“It's extra nice that it came down to us,” Armstrong said. “But our whole team fought and worked so hard all season and everyone played great games. It is a team state for a reason: we all did our best and in the end we won.”
“I am so proud of the girls and this tennis family. This was our goal to get to this point,” said Webster, standing among the gathered parents, assistant coaches and players, all celebrating in tearful embraces. The coach turned and smiled wider than the 40-foot net in front of him.
“This is what happiness looks like.”
