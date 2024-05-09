SA table tennis champions play PMBs Titans





Titan Table Tennis recently hosted the second of their monthly tournament, with a huge turnout of supporters and players. Billed as the Titan Super Series, the series aims to pit the region's best players against each other and others from other parts of the country in a competitive tournament environment. READ ALSO | Carter Pupils selected for rugby tour to Europe They were fortunate to welcome the JusTT team of Luke Abrahams (current SA number 1), Terence Mathole (former national player) and Tevia Sapire (former national player) to the tournament to play against Titans coach Kurt Lingeveldt (former national player). ) and other top players from Pietermaritzburg and Durban. This led to an absolute treat for table tennis enthusiasts who were able to attend matches of the highest level, read the statement. The matches were streamed live on their YouTube channel so those who couldn't physically attend wouldn't miss the action. READ ALSO | Former Maritzburg College boy Mateo Horstead turns pro On the same evening there was also a junior tournament, where junior players could play against each other for the title of junior super series champion. The winner of the Elite tournament was Luke Abrahams, and the winner of the Junior tournament was Tayden Royappen. The JusTT team from Johannesburg also organized a coaching clinic at Titans. The turnout was fantastic and it led to a wonderful day of learning and playing. READ ALSO | Early dominance helps College hockey club beat plucky St Charles Both children and adults attended the clinic and the feedback from participants was unanimously positive. The team at Titans and JusTT (www.justt.co.za) would like to thank everyone who supported the coaching clinic and look forward to hosting more events like this in the future, read the statement.

