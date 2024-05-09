The dead-ball legislation should be revisited at the ICC Cricket Committee meeting

This season has once again shown the gap between the domestic T20 leagues and the IPL. The same can be said for boys under 19 who suddenly find themselves in the men's game. Of course, there are always exceptions, but the majority, whose expectations were high and who went for millions of rupees, have failed to deliver.

This should come as no surprise as the difference in standards for both batting and bowling in the domestic T20 league, under-19 cricket and the IPL is huge. Of course, with a little more experience, some of these guys can become good players who can hold their own even in the IPL. That said, giving some of these unlimited players millions of rupees is likely to mean a significant setback in their career progression as they suddenly lose focus.

It is completely understandable that a young player who has never seen such wealth would get carried away by the glitz, glamor and accessories that such sudden wealth can bring. If they have a family that can help keep their feet on the ground, these boys, who are likely to fall at the drop of a hat, can be lifted up and fulfill their potential a few years later.

One of the reasons I am promoting a salary cap for the uncapped player is mainly because there have been so many promising players at the junior level who, after suddenly gaining name and fame, have gone astray and been lost to the Indian cricket. Again, if you compare what a Ranji Trophy player gets, even if he plays a full season of more than 35 days but does not play IPL, he will end up earning a fraction of what the uncapped IPL players get for playing 14 to 16 days of cricket. The BCCI is considering increasing playing fees for the Ranji Trophy and domestic cricket, which is fantastic news, but as I said earlier, they still know that no matter how well they perform in the Ranji Trophy or domestic cricket, one or two performances in the IPL is the shortest route to the Indian cap.

This year the IPL has generated quite a bit of discussion about the Impact Player and the DRS for wide balls and bouncers from some of the captains and coaches of the franchises and this will certainly be a topic of discussion for the BCCI and IPL Governing Council before the mega auction later in the year. In the match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals there was a thrilling, nail-biting last ball finish where the batsman was declared LBW and he asked for a referral. The moment that happened, the ball became dead, and even if the ball had gone to the boundary, no runs would have been added. This loophole can be exploited by many a clever captain and coach defending runs, especially in the last over. This is again something that should be up for discussion, but it is quite certain that the ICC will not be able to implement this for the subsequent T20 World Cup. It could certainly come up for discussion at the ICC Cricket Committee meeting that is likely to take place during the T20 World Cup, either in the US or the West Indies.

If the bill has to be brought before the MCC, it would be a lot better if some former players who have played in the IPL and other T20 leagues in the world were brought in because of their experience. The MCC makes laws, which must then be followed by every cricket club, state and country.

Therefore, a committee that is going to have the biggest impact on the laws of the game must have people who have played it at the highest level and must come from different countries and not just but mainly from England. I'm just giving you a list of the MCC Law Commission. I'm sure they're all perfectly capable people, but apart from former referees, India's Sundaram Ravi and Simon Taufel, no one seems to have any international experience. The list is as follows:

Alan Fordham (Chairman)

Deborah Burns

Bob Hampshire

Lt. Col. David Jukes

Paul McMahon

Claire Polosak

Sundaram Ravi

Surendiran Shanmugam

Simon Taufel

Dear readers, do you think recently retired former Test players from other countries should be included or not?