



WALTHAM, MA. Three members of the Brandeis University tennis teams will compete in the 2024 NCAA Division III Singles and Doubles tournaments over Memorial Day Weekend. Senior Dylan Walters by Baltimore, Marylandwill represent the judges in the men's singles tournament as a junior Bhakti Parwani by Ahmedabad, Indiaand sophomores Rebecca Suarez by Huntington, New Yorkhave been selected for the women's doubles tournament. Walters enters the men's tournament ranked fourth in the NCAA Region I and fifth in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Northeast Region. He's 14e nationally in the ITA Division III rankings. Walters posted a 16-8 overall record this season, including 10-6 at #1 singles in doubles matches. Walters reached the semifinals of the ITA Northeast Regional tournament in the fall. He posted double-team victories over three opponents from nationally ranked teams in the spring, and throughout the season he went 8–2 in three-set matches. He was 2-6 against other players in the field, but was one game away from a third win at the University Athletic Association tournament when the team match was decided. Walters is the first Brandeis men's tennis player to be selected to the NCAA singles tournament since then Anupreeth Coramutla '21 in 2021. “Dylan has improved every year since he arrived on campus, so it is no shock that he has been selected to represent Brandeis in the NCAA individual tournament,” the head coach said Christo Schultz . “However, the rankings, awards and earnings only tell part of the story. Dylan is everything you look for in an athlete on your team. He is coachable, he is motivated and he understands the importance of development through a process mentality. He has led this team through its ups and downs – and I'm so happy we can celebrate his individual success this year in St. Louis. I'm sure Dylan will be on a mission to upset those placed above him keep making. Parwani And Suarez enters the tournament ranked 11th in the ITA's Division III and second in both NCAA Region I and the ITA's Northeast Region. set a Brandeis single-season record for doubles wins this year, going 13-2 in doubles matches and 18-4 overall. Of their 18 wins, 15 were decided by three or more games. Of their four losses, two were against the #3 team in Division III, one came when Suarez retired with an injury and the last was decided in a tiebreaker at the UAA tournament. In total, they defeated nine doubles teams from nationally ranked opponents, including five who qualified for the national teams. Parwani and Suarez are the first Brandeis women's doubles team to reach the NCAA tournament since 2013, when Carley Cooke '15 And Believe Broderick '13 were selected, and they will look for the school's first-ever wins in the women's doubles. “It is always a challenge and a privilege to qualify for the NCAA Tournament,” the head coach said Pauri Pandian . “That we can do this in the most competitive region in the country is a testament to the work Becca and Bhakti put in every day to hone their doubles skills and play their best tennis at the biggest moment. For everyone's sake, I'm proud of them for that hard work, and I know they are hungry to bring a trophy back to Brandeis!” The NCAA Division III women's and men's singles and doubles tournaments will take place May 25-27 at Washington University in St. Louis. The draws will take place before the first day of competition, with the women's doubles tournament starting at 3pm on May 25 and the men's singles starting at 9am on May 26. For more information about Brandeis Athletics, visit our homepage at http://www.brandeisjudges.com, or follow us on social media, @BrandeisJudges, on Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.

