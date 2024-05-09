Local table tennis club hopes to be crowned national champions at Brighton Dome – Brighton and Hove News





Brighton Dome will this weekend play host to a bid by local clubs to be crowned national champions at the highest level of table tennis. For the first time, Brighton Table Tennis Club (BTTC) is battling to win the very top division of the national competition. Table tennis has not been hosted at the historic venue since 1980, when the English Open was last held at the Dome and Corn Exchange. As part of the Brighton Festival schedule, the club will play in the deciding match of the Premier Division of the Senior British League at the Brighton Dome on Saturday 11 May from 3pm to 7pm. Tim Holtam, founder of BTTC, said: It is an incredible opportunity for BTTC to be crowned national champions and great to be back at the Brighton Dome when the English Open was played in the 1960s and 1970s. The guest director of the Brighton Festival 2024 is Frank Cottrell-Boyce, he is a big fan of the table tennis club and what it stands for. Community, solidarity, respect and competition are our values. BTTC will play BATTS from Harlow, Essex in the final title-deciding match of the season to crown the 2024 National Champions, with both teams neck and neck at the top of the table. The club hopes residents will fill the 1,500-capacity venue to cheer them on. Their team includes Tom Jarvis, the two-time English national champion, and local player Will Bayley, a Paralympic gold medalist, world champion and world number one, in addition to being a coach at the club. Matchgoers can also play table tennis in the Founders Room and bar area of ​​the Dome. A film shot by a member of the club, based at the Fitzherbert Center in Kemptown, will be shown at the Duke of York Cinema on May 20 from 6pm to 8pm as part of a General Post Office (GPO) Films event from the thirties. Tickets are Pay as You Feel and available from the Brighton Festival website.

