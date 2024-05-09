Sports
2024 CAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships Head to North Carolina this weekend
ELON, NC (May 9, 2024)
The 2024 CAA Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships head to Elon, NC on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11. The championships will take place at the Jerry and Jeanne Robertson Track and Field Complex on the campus of Elon University.
The competition kicks off at 8am on Friday with the women's 10,000m final, one of four running event champions to be crowned on day one. The men's 10,000 meters (8:45 a.m.), women's 3000 meter steeplechase (7:25 p.m.) and men's 3000 meter steeplechase (7:45 p.m.) will also be held as finals, while the running preliminaries start at 3 p.m. .
Field events start at 10am with the women's hammer throw, the first of eight finals, with medals awarded in men's javelin (11am), women's javelin (12.30pm), men's hammer throw (1pm), women's long jump (2pm). ), women's pole vault (3:30 PM), men's long jump (5:00 PM), men's pole vault (6:00 PM) on Friday.
The championship field will be expanded by one team for both men and women and welcome Campbell to the mix. The Camel women finished third at the CAA Indoor Championship, and the men finished fourth, with five CAA champions.
Newcomers had immediate success at last year's CAA Outdoor Championships, as Hampton and Monmouth placed second in the women's and men's team races, while North Carolina A&T posted top-four finishes in both. However, it was the league regulars who prevailed, with Elon winning its third consecutive women's team title and Northeastern claiming its eighth consecutive men's team title.
On the women's side, Elon looks to win his fourth straight CAA title on his home track. It won't be an easy task, as Northeastern defeated the Phoenix at the 2024 indoor championship to claim its first team title outdoors since 2018. Campbell will also be among the contenders after finishing third indoors. The Camels were runner-up at the Big South Outdoor Championships last season. You can also expect Hampton to challenge for the team trophy and improve on its second-place finish a year ago.
Eight women will attempt to defend their gold medal achievements from 2023. Northeastern's Dominique Biron, a two-time Most Outstanding Field Performer at the CAA Championships, looks to win her fourth straight heptathlon title after setting the meet record last spring. UNCW's Elon's Leandra Lorenz and Courtney Lines have also won multiple national titles, as Lorenz has won back-to-back in the 1500 and 5000, while Line has claimed back-to-back gold medals in the long jump and is looking to become the first to ever win. three consecutive in the event. In addition, Charleston's Luzy Lieger (pole vault), Elon's Kaitlin McGoogan (hammer), Hampton's Dejah Grant (400mH), Towson's Manie Mevo (triple jump) and William & Mary's Arianna DeBoer (10,000m) attempt to defend titles, while Elon and NC A&T attempt to defend their titles, respectively to go back-to-back in 4×1 and 4×4.
For the men, Northeastern looks to continue its dominant reign. The Huskies have won eight consecutive outdoor championships and both indoor team titles. North Carolina A&T performed impressively indoors this winter, falling just eight points short of the team title after finishing in third place indoors and outdoors last spring. Monmouth has finished in the top three in all three CAA Championship appearances, including a second-place finish last season outdoors, and is a major threat to beat the Champs. Also watch out for the Camels, who are looking to build on a fourth-place finish indoors and a second-place finish at last year's Big South Outdoor Championships.
Twelve men look to defend their CAA titles from last season. UNCW's Josh Parks and Northeastern's Nicholas Pisciotta are trying to win three straight gold medals in the 400-meter hurdles and hammer throw, respectively. Northeastern's Ben Godish, last season's standout track performer, looks to defend titles in the 1500 and 5000. In addition, Hamptons Dugion Blackman (800m) and Abraham Evans (long jump), Monmouths Evan Niedrowski (javelin), North Carolina A&Ts Carlos Alexander, Northeasterns Ethan Exilhomme (110mH), Noah Sweeney (100m) and Kyle Sarney (steeplechase), Stony Brooks Evan Brennan (10,000m) and William & Marys Jason Nwosu (shot put) looking to go back-to-back.
To stay up to date on what's happening at the 2024 CAA Track and Field Championship, be sure to follow the CAA on Twitter (@CAASports), Instagram (@caasports) and join the conversation using the hashtag #CAAChamps. For live results, recaps and more, visit http://www.caasports.com/OTF.
Follow the CAA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for up-to-date information and more information about all CAA member institutions and their teams.
