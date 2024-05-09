The extended 12 team College football The Playoff debuts this fall and marks one of the biggest changes in the sport's storied history. Suddenly, fans will have to get used to distinguishing rankings and placementsand teams that finish in the top 12 of the rankings are unceremoniously pushed out of the field.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports released his top after spring 25 on Wednesday, paving the way for the new field. Granted, a post-spring top 25 won't cover all the nuances of teams playing a full schedule, but it's close enough to let us tinker with the new format and give you a first look at how it could work.

There are a few things to keep in mind before we dive in. First, get these words into your head: ranking and placement. The committee will announce a final ranking, but the placement is all that matters. In this category, the No. 3 team in the country will enter as a No. 5 seed. The number 14 team jumps up to number 4. That's how the system works.

Second, a post-spring ranking is just one piece of context. Many of the top 10 teams in the top 25 will play each other on the road and beat each other, possibly eliminating each other. It's unlikely that five of the top seven teams will ultimately come from one conference alone.

One final point: We're treating Boise State as the top champion of the Group of Five, despite coming from outside the poll. Per CFP Committee protocols, if there is no fifth champion in the final rankings, they will specifically compare the remaining conference champions and determine an unranked fifth. That protocol never became relevant in the previous CFP rankings, where multiple teams often finished from the Group of Five.

Without further ado, here's how our post-spring top 25 would translate to the College Football Playoff field in 2024.

Dodd's Top 25 Rankings

Georgia* State of Ohio* Oregon Texas Alabama Be madam Missouri Our lady Penn State LSU Utah* Michigan Oklahoma Clemson* Arizona Tennessee Miami Washington State of Kansas State of Florida Kansas SMU Texas A&M NC State State of Oklahoma

Other: State of Boise*

*projected conference champion

GVB seeds

Georgia State of Ohio Utah Clemson Oregon Texas Alabama Be madam Missouri Our lady Penn State Boise State

—

13. LSU

14.Michigan

15. Okla

Analysis: Welcome to the new era. Despite finishing in the top 10, LSU is expected to miss the field. Three teams behind them – Utah, Clemson and Boise State – push them all the way out thanks to winning their league (Utah, Clemson) and the Group of Five being assured a spot (Boise State). Granted, LSU would finish sixth in the conference in this scenario, so no one has to cry too much for the Tigers, but it will still feel strange the first time this happens. Michigan would also finish in the top 12, but not in the top 12 seedings.

First round

(5) Oregon vs. (12) Boise State

(6) Texas vs. (11) Penn State

(7) Alabama vs. (10) Notre Dame

(8) Ole Miss vs. (9) Missouri

Analysis: The first home-site College Football Playoff games would take place in Eugene, Austin, Tuscaloosa and Oxford. Not bad. Unusually, the first round also does not include any regular season rematches, with the only intra-conference game being Ole Miss vs. Missouri, which has played just once since 2013. The others include Big Ten vs. Mountain West, SEC vs. Big Ten and SEC vs. Independent.

Clemson is ranked 14th in Dodd's rankings, but gets the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye for winning the ACC, according to our projections. Getty Images



Quarterfinals



Sugar Bowl: (1) Georgia vs. (8) Ole Miss/(9) Missouri

Rose Bowl: (2) Ohio State vs. (7) Alabama/(10) Notre Dame

Fiesta Bowl: (3) Utah vs. (6) Texas/(11) Penn State

Peach Bowl: (4) Clemson vs. (5) Oregon/(12) Boise State

Analysis: The second round features the first guaranteed rematch, with Georgia facing either Ole Miss or Missouri, but this grouping still manages to spread the wealth surprisingly well. The Rose Bowl makes for a phenomenal matchup between Ohio State and another blue-blood program. The Fiesta and Peach Bowls will be a fascinating first test of the automatic bidding format, as Clemson faces an opponent projected to finish nine full spots ahead in the final standings.

One note: Georgia will end up in the Sugar Bowl as a No. 1 seed due to the SEC's affiliation with the bowl game, regardless of the fact that they would favor the hometown Peach Bowl. That's an adjustment for the next two years that people will have to deal with when existing bowl contracts expire.

Projected semi-finals

Orange Bowl: (1) Georgia vs. (5) Oregon

Cotton Bowl: (2) Ohio State vs. (6) Texas

Analysis: Instead of the placements, we use the rankings for projection. Of course, keep in mind that we're unlikely to reach this level given the number of fascinating matchups along the way. With neither bowl game being a tie, Georgia could opt to go to the Orange or Cotton Bowl, but we'll assume the slightly closer matchup in Miami, especially since it's an even longer trip for Oregon fans.

Projected CFP National Championship

(1) Georgia vs. (2) Ohio State

Analysis:No. 1 vs. No. 2 reached the CFP National Championship just four times in 10 CFP-era title games, but a 'Dawgs vs. Buckeyes battle in Atlanta wouldn't be a surprise after either offseason. Ohio State fans certainly won't be thrilled about playing in Georgia's backyard, but it should lead to a cracker matchup regardless.