Sports
Kylie McKenzie: Jury awards $9 million in damages to tennis player in sexual assault case
CNN
—
A jury awarded $9 million in damages to atennisplayer after a court ruled that the United States Tennis Association (USTA) had failed to protect her from sexual abuse by a coach.
Kylie McKenzie, a 25-year-old American tennis player, filed her lawsuit in March 2022 in the US District Court in Orlando, Florida, suing the USTA and USTA Player Development Incorporated, alleging that her former coach, Anibal Aranda, in had served the organization. committed sexual assault and abuse against her at the time.
McKenzie and her attorneys also accused the USTA of gross negligence by hiring Coach Aranda yet failing to properly supervise him, despite his known history of sexual predation being so reckless or deficient in care as to constitute a willful neglect or indifference to life, safety or survival. rights of McKenzie.
During a 2022 press conference, McKenzie said the incident affected her performance on the field, as she faced anxiety, panic attacks and depression as a result of Aranda's actions.
My confidence and self-esteem were gone, McKenzie saidboth on and off the field.
On Monday, a jury awarded McKenzie $3 million in compensatory damages and $6 million in punitive damages.
USTA spokesperson Chris Widmaier told CNN in a statement that the organization would appeal the decision and said they are sympathetic to what McKenzie endured.
The court found that the USTA was liable because one of its employees, a non-athlete, had an obligation to report her own experiences with this coach to the USTA, an incident that was not known until after the USTA removed the coach. This creates a new and unreasonable expectation for victims, one that will deter them from coming forward in the future, Widmaier said.
Aranda has denied touching McKenzie inappropriately The Athletics.
When contacted by CNN, McKenzie's attorney, Robert Allard, criticized the USTA's handling of the case, saying they just don't understand it.
I am convinced that the only way to bring about real change at USTA, as at USA Swimming, is to effect a complete overhaul of leadership, from the CEO to the conniving and heartless lawyers. Given what is at stake, I personally will not rest until this is done.
I couldn't be happier with the outcome. “I feel validated,” McKenzie said in a statement to CNN. It was very difficult, but I now feel like it was all worth it. I hope I can be an example for other girls to speak out, even when it's hard.
Considered one of the rising stars in American tennis, McKenzie moved to the USTAs facility in Orlando at the age of 19.
Soon after, Aranda began coaching McKenzie. McKenzie claims that Aranda made comments about her physical appearance, inquired about her personal life and would provoke inappropriate physical contact with her.
In October 2018, Aranda stood right behind McKenzie during what he said was a serving exercise so that his entire body was pressed against her back and buttocks, and then he grabbed her hips with his hands, according to the lawsuit.
As McKenzie practiced the serve loading motion, Coach Aranda's fingers moved lower and lower along her groin and underwear line with each repetition as his body pressed firmly against her. With each repetition of the serve, Coach Aranda pressed harder and harder against the plaintiff's body, to the point where the plaintiff would almost tip forward and lose her balance, the lawsuit said.
In her filing, McKenzie alleged that Aranda placed his hand on her thigh at the end of a practice session in November 2018, before sliding his hand under a towel on her lap and rubbing her crotch over her clothes.
After reporting the alleged incident, Aranda was investigated by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, an independent nonprofit organization tasked with protecting athletes from emotional, physical and sexual abuse.
According to the lawsuit, the investigation revealed that during a night out in New York in 2015, Aranda groped an employee referred to throughout the filing as Jane Doe, grinding her on a dance floor and then rubbing her vagina, on the outside of her clothes. .
The investigation revealed that Aranda followed Jane Doe out of the club before trying to get into a taxi with her, the complaint said. The employee never reported the incident. Aranda was subsequently fired by the USTA after the investigation was completed. He was employed by the USTA for seven years.
The Center for SafeSport declined to comment when contacted by CNN.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/09/sport/kylie-mckenzie-usta-sexual-assault-case-spt-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Animal Well Game Review, a dizzying puzzle platformer of Lynchian weirdness
- Office actor Dwight speaks out after new follow-up series confirmed
- Kylie McKenzie: Jury awards $9 million in damages to tennis player in sexual assault case
- Trump attacks Biden for threatening to take weapons away from Israel
- In India, Narendra Modi's anti-Muslim campaign reaches a new level
- Harvey Weinstein returns to court in New York after hospitalization
- America's great innovation engine ignites again
- Russia may have crossed a line, but Britain's move to expel military attachés increases risk of escalation | world news
- Andrea Riseborough to play Isabella Blow in 'Queen of Fashion'
- Almost 3,000 families lose the free healthy food scheme
- Supreme Court rules against Warner Music in copyright damage case
- Projected College Football Playoff bracket: What the 2025 field would look like based on the post-spring top 25 rankings