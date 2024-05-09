Kylie McKenzie: Jury awards $9 million in damages to tennis player in sexual assault case





A jury awarded $9 million in damages to atennisplayer after a court ruled that the United States Tennis Association (USTA) had failed to protect her from sexual abuse by a coach.

Kylie McKenzie, a 25-year-old American tennis player, filed her lawsuit in March 2022 in the US District Court in Orlando, Florida, suing the USTA and USTA Player Development Incorporated, alleging that her former coach, Anibal Aranda, in had served the organization. committed sexual assault and abuse against her at the time.

McKenzie and her attorneys also accused the USTA of gross negligence by hiring Coach Aranda yet failing to properly supervise him, despite his known history of sexual predation being so reckless or deficient in care as to constitute a willful neglect or indifference to life, safety or survival. rights of McKenzie.

During a 2022 press conference, McKenzie said the incident affected her performance on the field, as she faced anxiety, panic attacks and depression as a result of Aranda's actions.

My confidence and self-esteem were gone, McKenzie saidboth on and off the field.

On Monday, a jury awarded McKenzie $3 million in compensatory damages and $6 million in punitive damages.

USTA spokesperson Chris Widmaier told CNN in a statement that the organization would appeal the decision and said they are sympathetic to what McKenzie endured.

The court found that the USTA was liable because one of its employees, a non-athlete, had an obligation to report her own experiences with this coach to the USTA, an incident that was not known until after the USTA removed the coach. This creates a new and unreasonable expectation for victims, one that will deter them from coming forward in the future, Widmaier said.

Aranda has denied touching McKenzie inappropriately The Athletics.

When contacted by CNN, McKenzie's attorney, Robert Allard, criticized the USTA's handling of the case, saying they just don't understand it.

I am convinced that the only way to bring about real change at USTA, as at USA Swimming, is to effect a complete overhaul of leadership, from the CEO to the conniving and heartless lawyers. Given what is at stake, I personally will not rest until this is done.

I couldn't be happier with the outcome. “I feel validated,” McKenzie said in a statement to CNN. It was very difficult, but I now feel like it was all worth it. I hope I can be an example for other girls to speak out, even when it's hard.

Considered one of the rising stars in American tennis, McKenzie moved to the USTAs facility in Orlando at the age of 19.

Soon after, Aranda began coaching McKenzie. McKenzie claims that Aranda made comments about her physical appearance, inquired about her personal life and would provoke inappropriate physical contact with her.

In October 2018, Aranda stood right behind McKenzie during what he said was a serving exercise so that his entire body was pressed against her back and buttocks, and then he grabbed her hips with his hands, according to the lawsuit.

As McKenzie practiced the serve loading motion, Coach Aranda's fingers moved lower and lower along her groin and underwear line with each repetition as his body pressed firmly against her. With each repetition of the serve, Coach Aranda pressed harder and harder against the plaintiff's body, to the point where the plaintiff would almost tip forward and lose her balance, the lawsuit said.

In her filing, McKenzie alleged that Aranda placed his hand on her thigh at the end of a practice session in November 2018, before sliding his hand under a towel on her lap and rubbing her crotch over her clothes.

After reporting the alleged incident, Aranda was investigated by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, an independent nonprofit organization tasked with protecting athletes from emotional, physical and sexual abuse.

According to the lawsuit, the investigation revealed that during a night out in New York in 2015, Aranda groped an employee referred to throughout the filing as Jane Doe, grinding her on a dance floor and then rubbing her vagina, on the outside of her clothes. .

The investigation revealed that Aranda followed Jane Doe out of the club before trying to get into a taxi with her, the complaint said. The employee never reported the incident. Aranda was subsequently fired by the USTA after the investigation was completed. He was employed by the USTA for seven years.

The Center for SafeSport declined to comment when contacted by CNN.