IIHF Mens Worlds features nearly 60 NCAA players, alumni





St. Lawrence scoring leader Felikss Gavars will represent Latvia at the World Championship (Photo: CA Hill Photo).



Fifty-eight current and former NCAA men's hockey players will compete in the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men's World Championship, which begins Friday in the Czech Republic. Eight of the 58 are active NCAA Division I players, including 2024 NCAA scoring leader and Boston College forward Will Smith Eleven of the sixteen competing countries will have NCAA representation, led by the United States (23), Latvia (nine), Great Britain (six), Canada (five) and Germany (five). Twenty-nine different NCAA schools will be represented during the tournament. Boston College leads with seven former or current players, one of 14 schools with multiple players. A pair of former Hobey Baker Award winners Cole Caufield (Wisconsin, 2021) and Johnny Gaudreau (Boston College, 2014) will play for the United States. The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship will take place from May 10 to 26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czech Republic. The tournament can be seen on NHL Network in the United States and on TSN in Canada. For more information visit IIHF.com. AUSTRIA (1) F Emilio Romig (Denver) CANADA (5) F Jack McBain (Boston College)

D Jamie Oleksiak (Northeast)

D Colton Parayko (Alaska)

D Owen Power (Michigan)

F Brandon Tanev (Providence) CZECH REPUBLIC (1) F Jchym Kondelk (UConn) DENMARK (2) D Oliver Lauridsen (St. Cloud State)

F Patrick Russell (St. Cloud State) FINLAND (3) D Oliver Kaski (Western Michigan)

D Jesper Mattila (Boston College)

F Ahti Oksanen (Boston University) FRANCE (2) F. Louis Boudon (Lake Superior State)

F Stphane Da Costa (Merrimack) GERMANY (5) D Lukas Klble (Clarkson, Lake Superior State)

F Marc Michaelis (State of Minnesota)

F Nico Sturm (Clarkson)

F Frederik Tiffels (Western Michigan)

F Parker Tuomie (state of Minnesota) GREAT BRITAIN (6) D Lucas Brine (Arcadia*)

F Johnny Curran (Niagara)

F Ben Lake (Sacred Heart)

D Evan Mosey (Minnesota State)

F Cade Neilson (Michigan Tech)

F Brett Perlini (Michigan State) LATVIA (9) D Arvils Bergmanis (Alaska)

D Krlis ukste (Quinnipiac)

F Haralds Egle (Clarkson)

D Ralph Freiberg (Bowling Green)

F Felix Gavar (St. Lawrence)

D Jnis Jaks (American International)

D Marcus Komul (Alaska)

F Dance Lomelis (UMass)

F Eduard Tralmak (Maine) SLOVAKIA (1) G Matej Tomek (Omaha, North Dakota) UNITED STATES (23) G Trey Augustine (Michigan State)

F Matt Boldy (Boston College)

F Cole Caufield (Wisconsin)

F Mikey Eyssimont (St. Cloud State)

F Joel Farabe (Boston University)

F Johnny Gaudreau (Boston College)

F Kevin Hayes (Boston College)

D Luke Hughes (Michigan)

D Matthew Kessel (UMass)

D Michael Kesselring (Northeast)

F Luke Kunin (Wisconsin)

F Dylan Larkin (Michigan)

F Ryan Leonard (Boston College)

G Alex Lyon (Yale)

F Brock Nelson (North Dakota)

D Jeff Petry (Michigan State)

F Shane Pinto (North Dakota)

D Jake Sanderson (North Dakota)

F Will Smith (Boston College)

F Brady Tkachuk (Boston University)

D Alex Vlasic (Boston University)

DZach Werenski (Michigan)

F Trevor Zegras (Boston University) Current NCAA players are in italics

* – indicates Division III

