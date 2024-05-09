62 Clarkson Spring Student Athletes Earn Liberty League All-Academic Honors





With continued success in the classroom, 62 Clarkson University student-athletes earned Liberty League All-Academic honors this spring. To be named a Liberty League All-Academic member, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 and be a sophomore (both academic and athletic) or higher. Below is the list of Clarkson student-athletes who earned Liberty League All-Academic honors in the spring of 2024. Basketball

Tommy DiFranco (Penfield, NY) – Sun., Computer Science

Pat Elliott (Blue Bell, PA) – Gr., MBA

Robert Fratangelo (Albany, NY) – Jr., Chemical Engineering

Hunter Geisler (Wallingford, CT) – Jr., Civil Engineering

Carter Gould (Schenectady, NY) – Jr., Civil Engineering

Cam Jerrett (Hopkinton, MA) – Jr., Psychology

Jason McGee (Fairfax, VA) – Sun., Computer Science

Jake Millich (Black River, NY) Gr., MBA

Will Roda (Hannawa Falls, NY) – Jr., global supply chain management

Dillon Rooney (Tiverton, RI) – Sr., Civil/Environmental Engineering

Robert Whalen (Tiverton, RI) – Sr., Civil/Environmental Engineering golf

Lucas Baringer (Wilton, NY) – Jr., History

Brant Bomber (Lititz, PA) – Sun., Environmental Engineering

Dylan Farr (Governor, NY) – Jr., Mechanical Engineering

Zander Poole (Wilton, NY) – Sr., Computer Engineering

Aaron Walsh (Ionia, NY) – Sun., Chemical Engineering

Daniel Wilson (Peru, MA) – Jr., Electrical Engineering MenLacrosse

Alex Alfieri (Syracuse, NY) – Jr., Business Administration

Ryan Cavanaugh (Mt. Airy, MD) – Sun., Civil Engineering

Griffin Emerson (Penn Yan, NY) – So, global supply chain management

Thomas Fiebich (Albany, NY) Gr., MBA

Connor Gallagher (Yorktown Heights, NY) – Sr., Engineering and Management

Jack Garvey (Syracuse, NY) – Sun., Biology / Healthcare

Sebastian Geiger (Troy, NY) Gr., MBA

Tyler Griffin (Penn Yan, NY) – Jr., Engineering and Management

Tyler Hall (Amherst, NH) Gr., MBA

Connor Holly (Stratham, NH) – Jr., Business Intelligence and Data Analytics

Colin Hurliman (Portand, OR) – Sun., Mechanical Engineering

Steve Kay (Webster, NY) – Sr., Financial Information and Analysis

Andrew Kearney (Melbourne Beach, FL) – Sr., Engineering & Management/Mechanical Engineering

C.J. Krug (Katonah, NY) – Sun., Civil Engineering

Vincent Lavarnway (Watertown, NY) – Jr., Business Administration

Sam Mancabelli (Syracuse, NY) – Jr., Civil Engineering

Noah Marino (Jamesville, NY) – So, global supply chain management

Joe Porto (Branchburg, NJ) – Sun., Mechanical Engineering

Matt Reilly (North Kingstown, RI) – Sr., Civil Engineering

PJ Rheude (Canada, NY) – Jr., Global Supply Chain Management

Andreas Snijden (Camillus, NY) – Sr., Mechanical Engineering

Matt Szwagulinski (Montville, NJ) – Sr., global supply chain management

Brendan Tersolo (Berwick, ME) – Sr., Technology and Management

Logan Wilkinson (Manillus, NY) – Jr., Civil Engineering LadiesLacrosse

Madelynn Barnum (Ballston Lake, NY) – Sr., Mechanical Engineering

Maeve Bartell (Baldwinsville, NY) – So., Civil/Environmental Engineering

Margaret Coyne (Fairfield, CT) – Jr., Environmental Health Sciences

Grace Graney (Buffalo, NY) – Sr., Chemical Engineering

Meredith James (Camillus, NY) – Sr. Biology/Healthcare

Julia Lavarnway (Watertown, NY) Gr., MBA

Jennaca McGill (Dexter, NY) – So healthcare/psychology

Kaitlyn McNamara (Middlebury, VT) – Jr., Environmental Engineering

Hailey Millington (Rome, NY) – Sr., Biology

Sydney Nakas (Penfield, NY) – So., Psychology

Julia Patterson (East Aurora, NY – Jr., Technology and Management

Lauren Shanahan (Halfmoon, NY) – Sun., Technology and Management Softball

Katy Aldous (Niskayuna, NY) – Sr., Mechanical Engineering

Lily Corrice (Oakdale, CT) – So., biomolecular science

Elizabeth Greco (Clifton Park, NY) -Jr., Civil/Environmental Engineering

So Johnson (Thomaston, CT) – Jr., Biomolecular Sciences/Chemistry

Bridget Kerwin (Rochester, NY) – Jr., Chemical Engineering

Zoe Kovach (White Plains, NY) – Jr., Engineering and Management

Karyssa Parker (Chaumont, NY) – So., Chemistry

by Emma Sabour (Grand Isle, VT) – Jr., Chemical Engineering

Elissa Uveino (Perry, NY) – Jr., Mechanical Engineering

