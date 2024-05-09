Sports
62 Clarkson Spring Student Athletes Earn Liberty League All-Academic Honors
Below is the list of Clarkson student-athletes who earned Liberty League All-Academic honors in the spring of 2024.
Basketball
Tommy DiFranco (Penfield, NY) – Sun., Computer Science
Pat Elliott (Blue Bell, PA) – Gr., MBA
Robert Fratangelo (Albany, NY) – Jr., Chemical Engineering
Hunter Geisler (Wallingford, CT) – Jr., Civil Engineering
Carter Gould (Schenectady, NY) – Jr., Civil Engineering
Cam Jerrett (Hopkinton, MA) – Jr., Psychology
Jason McGee (Fairfax, VA) – Sun., Computer Science
Jake Millich (Black River, NY) Gr., MBA
Will Roda (Hannawa Falls, NY) – Jr., global supply chain management
Dillon Rooney (Tiverton, RI) – Sr., Civil/Environmental Engineering
Robert Whalen (Tiverton, RI) – Sr., Civil/Environmental Engineering
golf
Lucas Baringer (Wilton, NY) – Jr., History
Brant Bomber (Lititz, PA) – Sun., Environmental Engineering
Dylan Farr (Governor, NY) – Jr., Mechanical Engineering
Zander Poole (Wilton, NY) – Sr., Computer Engineering
Aaron Walsh (Ionia, NY) – Sun., Chemical Engineering
Daniel Wilson (Peru, MA) – Jr., Electrical Engineering
MenLacrosse
Alex Alfieri (Syracuse, NY) – Jr., Business Administration
Ryan Cavanaugh (Mt. Airy, MD) – Sun., Civil Engineering
Griffin Emerson (Penn Yan, NY) – So, global supply chain management
Thomas Fiebich (Albany, NY) Gr., MBA
Connor Gallagher (Yorktown Heights, NY) – Sr., Engineering and Management
Jack Garvey (Syracuse, NY) – Sun., Biology / Healthcare
Sebastian Geiger (Troy, NY) Gr., MBA
Tyler Griffin (Penn Yan, NY) – Jr., Engineering and Management
Tyler Hall (Amherst, NH) Gr., MBA
Connor Holly (Stratham, NH) – Jr., Business Intelligence and Data Analytics
Colin Hurliman (Portand, OR) – Sun., Mechanical Engineering
Steve Kay (Webster, NY) – Sr., Financial Information and Analysis
Andrew Kearney (Melbourne Beach, FL) – Sr., Engineering & Management/Mechanical Engineering
C.J. Krug (Katonah, NY) – Sun., Civil Engineering
Vincent Lavarnway (Watertown, NY) – Jr., Business Administration
Sam Mancabelli (Syracuse, NY) – Jr., Civil Engineering
Noah Marino (Jamesville, NY) – So, global supply chain management
Joe Porto (Branchburg, NJ) – Sun., Mechanical Engineering
Matt Reilly (North Kingstown, RI) – Sr., Civil Engineering
PJ Rheude (Canada, NY) – Jr., Global Supply Chain Management
Andreas Snijden (Camillus, NY) – Sr., Mechanical Engineering
Matt Szwagulinski (Montville, NJ) – Sr., global supply chain management
Brendan Tersolo (Berwick, ME) – Sr., Technology and Management
Logan Wilkinson (Manillus, NY) – Jr., Civil Engineering
LadiesLacrosse
Madelynn Barnum (Ballston Lake, NY) – Sr., Mechanical Engineering
Maeve Bartell (Baldwinsville, NY) – So., Civil/Environmental Engineering
Margaret Coyne (Fairfield, CT) – Jr., Environmental Health Sciences
Grace Graney (Buffalo, NY) – Sr., Chemical Engineering
Meredith James (Camillus, NY) – Sr. Biology/Healthcare
Julia Lavarnway (Watertown, NY) Gr., MBA
Jennaca McGill (Dexter, NY) – So healthcare/psychology
Kaitlyn McNamara (Middlebury, VT) – Jr., Environmental Engineering
Hailey Millington(Rome, NY) – Sr., Biology
Sydney Nakas (Penfield, NY) – So., Psychology
Julia Patterson (East Aurora, NY – Jr., Technology and Management
Lauren Shanahan (Halfmoon, NY) – Sun., Technology and Management
Softball
Katy Aldous (Niskayuna, NY) – Sr., Mechanical Engineering
Lily Corrice (Oakdale, CT) – So., biomolecular science
Elizabeth Greco (Clifton Park, NY) -Jr., Civil/Environmental Engineering
So Johnson (Thomaston, CT) – Jr., Biomolecular Sciences/Chemistry
Bridget Kerwin (Rochester, NY) – Jr., Chemical Engineering
Zoe Kovach (White Plains, NY) – Jr., Engineering and Management
Karyssa Parker (Chaumont, NY) – So., Chemistry
by Emma Sabour (Grand Isle, VT) – Jr., Chemical Engineering
Elissa Uveino (Perry, NY) – Jr., Mechanical Engineering
