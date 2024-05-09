With Sunrisers Hyderabad firing the bat again, will the Indian Premier League change the face of T20 cricket in 2024? | Cricket news

I was commentating on the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants game and it suddenly dawned on me that the way of playing T20 cricket is changing before our eyes in this IPL.

The contrast between the two teams was great. Lucknow fought their way to 165 on a pitch that looked slow and insipid and difficult to score freely. KL Rahul took his usual 'safety first' approach and when they had reached just 27-2 in the powerplay, 165 was about as good a score as they could have hoped for.

What happened next during the Sunrisers chase was nothing short of amazing! Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma played as if they had not seen the first innings.

Travis Head hit eight sixes and as many boundaries as his unbeaten 89 off just 30 balls against Lucknow Super Giants





No thought was given to the slowness of the pitch, they literally tried to hit every ball six times and the end result was a score of 107 for no loss after six overs, the second highest powerplay score of all time in T20 cricket for men (behind their own record of a barely believable 125 against Delhi Capitals last month). The difference between the two teams' power plays ended up being as much as 80 runs.

Sunrisers eventually chased down their target in less than 10 overs, with a shocked Rahul lavishing praise on the top-notch 'Travishek' combo (you'll hear this term a lot more, I think).

However, the bottom line is that it was Rahul himself who was mainly responsible for the destruction suffered at his side. The Super Giants played an old-fashioned brand of T20, assessing the pitch, keeping wickets in hand in the middle overs and then attacking in the end to arrive at what looked like a defensible score. But it wasn't.

These tactics don't work against sides that have two confident openers who are willing to risk their arm and don't care about getting out early. Head and Abhishek put the bowlers under intense pressure from ball one and therefore received more bad balls as even good bowlers tend to wither in that situation.

This seems to be the new way of playing and unless teams like Lucknow adapt, they will be left behind.

It will be fascinating to see how teams play at the Men's T20 World Cup in June. Will we see the same all-out aggression? I have a feeling it will – as long as the pitches aren't extremely slow – and we can look back on the 2024 IPL as changing the way T20 cricket is played forever.

Hyderabad's win means Mumbai Indians become the first team to officially miss out on the play-offs. Their batting was so impressive last year and with the return of Jasprit Bumrah, I really thought they would be able to overpower the teams and go all the way (see my disastrous prediction in the tournament preview team guide).

To say their campaign has been a bit of a lame joke is an understatement. Bumrah has been at his mesmerizing best but the rest of the attack has been woeful and the lack of a quality spinner has come back to bite them hard.

Image:

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is the second leading wicket-taker in this year's IPL with 18





The superstar lineup isn't picking up steam either. Expect them to make major changes at the mega auction before next season – they should start by bringing in some quality international bowlers and revamping the overseas contingent in general which is so lacking compared to some others franchises.

That is likely to leave us with four players fighting for the last two play-off spots unless Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Punjab Kings can win their last three matches and give themselves a chance.

Sunrisers' batting is virtually unstoppable once it gets going, and with both of their final group games on home turf, they look very likely to finish in the top four. On paper, Lucknow still has two decent games left against Mumbai and Delhi – even though they are both away – but after seeing the mauling at the hands of Sunrisers, it seems difficult to back them.

Chennai Super Kings still have an extra game in hand compared to their rivals around them, so I might just be leaning towards Ruturaj Gaikwad's side sneaking into the play-offs.

Whatever happens, you can be sure of one thing: the rampant run-scoring in this season's IPL is far from over!

