Sports
With Sunrisers Hyderabad firing the bat again, will the Indian Premier League change the face of T20 cricket in 2024? | Cricket news
I was commentating on the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants game and it suddenly dawned on me that the way of playing T20 cricket is changing before our eyes in this IPL.
The contrast between the two teams was great. Lucknow fought their way to 165 on a pitch that looked slow and insipid and difficult to score freely. KL Rahul took his usual 'safety first' approach and when they had reached just 27-2 in the powerplay, 165 was about as good a score as they could have hoped for.
What happened next during the Sunrisers chase was nothing short of amazing! Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma played as if they had not seen the first innings.
No thought was given to the slowness of the pitch, they literally tried to hit every ball six times and the end result was a score of 107 for no loss after six overs, the second highest powerplay score of all time in T20 cricket for men (behind their own record of a barely believable 125 against Delhi Capitals last month). The difference between the two teams' power plays ended up being as much as 80 runs.
Sunrisers eventually chased down their target in less than 10 overs, with a shocked Rahul lavishing praise on the top-notch 'Travishek' combo (you'll hear this term a lot more, I think).
However, the bottom line is that it was Rahul himself who was mainly responsible for the destruction suffered at his side. The Super Giants played an old-fashioned brand of T20, assessing the pitch, keeping wickets in hand in the middle overs and then attacking in the end to arrive at what looked like a defensible score. But it wasn't.
These tactics don't work against sides that have two confident openers who are willing to risk their arm and don't care about getting out early. Head and Abhishek put the bowlers under intense pressure from ball one and therefore received more bad balls as even good bowlers tend to wither in that situation.
This seems to be the new way of playing and unless teams like Lucknow adapt, they will be left behind.
It will be fascinating to see how teams play at the Men's T20 World Cup in June. Will we see the same all-out aggression? I have a feeling it will – as long as the pitches aren't extremely slow – and we can look back on the 2024 IPL as changing the way T20 cricket is played forever.
Hyderabad's win means Mumbai Indians become the first team to officially miss out on the play-offs. Their batting was so impressive last year and with the return of Jasprit Bumrah, I really thought they would be able to overpower the teams and go all the way (see my disastrous prediction in the tournament preview team guide).
To say their campaign has been a bit of a lame joke is an understatement. Bumrah has been at his mesmerizing best but the rest of the attack has been woeful and the lack of a quality spinner has come back to bite them hard.
The superstar lineup isn't picking up steam either. Expect them to make major changes at the mega auction before next season – they should start by bringing in some quality international bowlers and revamping the overseas contingent in general which is so lacking compared to some others franchises.
That is likely to leave us with four players fighting for the last two play-off spots unless Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Punjab Kings can win their last three matches and give themselves a chance.
Sunrisers' batting is virtually unstoppable once it gets going, and with both of their final group games on home turf, they look very likely to finish in the top four. On paper, Lucknow still has two decent games left against Mumbai and Delhi – even though they are both away – but after seeing the mauling at the hands of Sunrisers, it seems difficult to back them.
Chennai Super Kings still have an extra game in hand compared to their rivals around them, so I might just be leaning towards Ruturaj Gaikwad's side sneaking into the play-offs.
Whatever happens, you can be sure of one thing: the rampant run-scoring in this season's IPL is far from over!
Watch ongoing coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 live on Sky Sports Cricket. Non-Sky subscribers can stream the action with a NOW sports day or monthly membership.
Advertising content | Stream Sky Sports NOW
Stream Sky Sports live without a contract with a monthly or daily membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and much more.
Book Fury vs Usyk on Sky Sports Box Office
It is one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk battle for the undisputed world heavyweight title on Saturday 18 May, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/13132321/is-2024-indian-premier-league-changing-face-of-t20-cricket-as-sunrisers-hyderabad-fire-with-the-bat-once-more
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan nervous on first anniversary of May 9 chaos led by Imran Khan's supporters | Pakistan News
- In Barb Exchange by Team Uddhav and Team Shinde, a Bollywood reference
- With Sunrisers Hyderabad firing the bat again, will the Indian Premier League change the face of T20 cricket in 2024? | Cricket news
- Latest Climate Change Risks • Earth.com
- A short story by Rod Serling from The Twilight Zone is published for the first timeExBulletin
- Google Cloud Security Command Center Settings v1beta1 API
- US official says Chinese seizure of TSMC in Taiwan would be 'absolutely devastating'
- Kristen Stewart slams Hollywood for attempts to 'remove patriarchy'
- 62 Clarkson Spring Student Athletes Earn Liberty League All-Academic Honors
- Jokowi hopes Ascension of Jesus Christ will be a source of inspiration to maintain unity
- Five babies die from whooping cough as cases rise across UK
- Woman Sues Disneyland, Claims Goofy Actor Permanently Injured Her