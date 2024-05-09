NEWTOWN, PA (May 9, 2024) After winning their third straight MAC Freedom title and going undefeated in conference play, the Stevens Institute of Technology women's tennis team had two members earn major honors, while four players received All-MAC Freedom honors and one player received a received an honorable mention. announced today.

First year Alex Dry was named MAC Freedom Rookie of the Year and head coach Arik Zeevy was named MAC Freedom Coach of the Year. Dry and second year Stephanie Untermeyer were selected to the All-MAC Freedom First team. First year Julia Gomes and oldest Polina Odintseva received Second Team All-MAC Freedom honors while a junior Emma Eguia received an honorable mention at the end of the awards.

Misericordia's Brianna Pizzano was named the conference's Player of the Year to conclude the major awards.

Dry was one of the top players in the region during her first season at Castle Point. She went 13-9 in singles matches on the season, including a 3-1 record in conference play. The Austin, Texas native also had an impressive dual record, going 16-9 on the season. Paired with Untermeyer, the two went 13-7, including 11-3 in doubles matches. She was also named MAC Freedom Player of the Week on April 23.

Zeevy was named MAC Freedom Coach of the Year for the third time in four seasons while leading the Ducks. He has led Stevens to a 13-5 record, including a perfect 6-0 mark in conference play. It is the third straight season he has led the Ducks to a perfect record at the MAC Freedom game. He has now won three consecutive MAC Freedom Championships and has led the Ducks to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Stevens has a .722 winning percentage so far this season.

After being named Rookie of the Year last season, Untermeyer ended up in the first team this season. The sophomore has a 10-7 record in singles this year and went 5-0 in MAC Freedom play. Her five conference wins are tied for the best team. She also has a 6-1 record at second doubles. The sophomore has gone 14-10 in doubles matches this year, including 13-7 with Dry.

Gomez was also a top player for the Ducks in her first year at Hoboken when she ended up on the second team. She also had five MAC Freedom singles wins, tying Untermeyer for the team's best finish. The freshman has posted a 13-5 record in singles and an 11-4 record in doubles. She was a solid option on the third line as she posted seven wins and two losses while finishing third. She is 12-7 in doubles so far, including 10-4 with juniors Isabella Woman .

Odintseva, the only senior on the Duck roster, is selected to the second team. She went 1-0 in singles in this year's MAC Freedom game. She currently has a doubles record of 11-10. Her and freshmen Lorena Piegas have joined for an 11-7 record, including 10-5 in duals and 3-0 in MAC Freedom play.

Eguia rounds off the selections with an honorable mention. This is the second season in a row that she has been selected as an honorable mention. Eguia is a big reason why the Ducks are still playing, as she scored the winning point for the Ducks in the MAC Freedom Championship with a comeback victory over her opponent. She was named MAC Freedom Championship MVP. She has a singles record of 9-6 and a doubles record of 2-7 this year.

Stevens led the conference with five all-conference selections.

Next one: The Ducks will take on Eastern Nazarene tomorrow at 9 a.m. in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The competition is hosted by Wesleyan College (Conn.) and will start at 9:00 am. Appropriate links will be placed to stevensducks.com.

Facebook: “Like” Stevens Women's Tennis

X: @lady_ducks

Instagram: @stevens_wtennis