Waterloo Girls Hockey Association is sharing tips for success amid the community's struggle to grow the game
The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will make history Wednesday night when teams take the ice for the playoffs during the league's inaugural season.
As women's hockey grows in popularity, some organizations in rural areas are struggling to grow the game on the girls' side.
For example, Tavistock Minor Hockey was denied a girls team within its organization by the Ontario Women's Hockey Association. Female athletes in the club are currently required to play in mixed teams or travel to nearby organizations.
In Center Wellington, the Grand River Mustangs have established themselves as an all-girls hockey organization, but they struggle to secure consistent and desirable ice time in the area townships.
Despite having some growing pains, one local hockey organization has proven to be a powerhouse.
The Waterloo Girls Hockey Association, known to many as the Waterloo Ravens, is in its 22nd season and is producing players who compete at the international level.
Sandra Hamner is the club's president and joined CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's The morning edition Wednesday to talk women's hockey.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Host Craig Norris: I want to start with this past season for the Waterloo Girls Hockey Association. Was there a lot of interest in young players joining the Ravens?
Sandra Hamner: That was certainly the case last year. I think girls and women will stay in sports and look for team sports. We had tremendous success this past year as Caitlin Kraemer and Abby Stonehouse played for the Canadian U18 National Team, winning Gold, Silver and taking home Silver.
So it was great role models that these two young women have been for the rest of the association and I think they have really created a strong interest in girls coming and staying in the sport.
Norris: We've talked a lot on this show about some of the challenges that local women's and girls' leagues have faced in southwestern Ontario. What would your advice be to the leagues struggling to get teams on the ice?
Ports: I think you have to continue to look at innovative programming, at new ways to collaborate with different groups within your community.
One example we'd like to share is that through Adventure for Change, we partnered with the Sunnydale Community and offered a new program for new Canadians to learn to skate or play hockey.
We were able to provide materials and training. I think we had 18 new Canadians in the program and the laughter, giggles and camaraderie on the ice was really heartwarming for everyone in our association. It opened up a whole new area for us to explore and encourage young girls to take up the sport.
Norris: If you can see it, you can be it.The PWHL playoffs have just begun [Wednesday night]. What impact do you think the PWHL will have on the Ravens' teams?
Ports: It has a huge impact, Craig. Like you said, if you can see it, you can believe it. You can see it's great, the role models that the PWHL has been able to set for young girls in hockey and also provide a different pathway or path for those who are really passionate about the sport and really want to continue and take it as for as far as they can.
Seeing the professional league emerge has been a dream come true for many, not just for those on the ice, but for those who have been long-time supporters of it. Also to give young girls and women more opportunities to pursue their passion.
Norris: What do you hope the PWHL means for the future of hockey? Not just female players, but just for the game itself.
Ports: I hope it will lead to the realization that there are many different ways to play the game. Skill, talent, expertise and passion also make for a good hockey match to watch.
I hope it will continue to help the sport grow for everyone who wants to play.
