



After never winning a single match at three Table Tennis' Smash events (like Tennis' Grand Slams), Manika Batra scored three top wins in a row at the Saudi Smash this week. Although she lost 4-1 to Hina Hayata on Thursday, the 28-year-old Indian did well to reach the quarter-finals alongside four Chinese and three Japanese, the highest level of rowers.

Her deep foray into the Last 8 in Jeddah also saw her reach the world's best in the Top 23 of her career. Although she is two months away from the Paris Olympics, the encouraging aspect for coach Aman Balgu is how the tall, fierce Indian, who was previously ranked No. 31, now has the world's Top 20 firmly in his sights.

Batra's last 10 major defeats have been against six Chinese and three Japanese, and it was time to tell the Commonwealth Games champion that the small gold medal of 2018 was not enough. Balgu, who has been coaching her for 20 months and was seven years her senior on previous Indian teams, admits they were never on the same page and the contrasts in their thinking were stark. Manika was an overwhelmingly instinctive player and she achieved a number of mid wins on pure feeling. A stickler for strategy, Balgu preferred to get inside the opponent's heads and play with plans, and thought Batra had become rigid in her game in 2022 while coaching her domestic rival Reeth Tennison. Balgu also knew she was in the Chinese crosshairs after the Asia Cup win in Doha simply because she saw her reactions, starts and serves being neatly vetted by their top players. When the India star and the meticulous, no-nonsense, confident coach started working, there were many arguments. Except he took videos of her losing to the Chinese, and politely threw a poser: “Tell me, can you just beat these Chinese on instinct? She said no. I told her she needed strategy. We will find something for you,” he recalls. Batra, immensely talented and a rabble-rouser, had to be told that what worked against the Top 40 was not enough for the Top 15. “She had to have playing options first to get into a position where instinct could kick in and matter .” he says. She was clearly destroyed before moments of magic could be summoned. She was ready to dig deep. The ten-day camp before Saudi was intense and exhausting. “It was very tough and intense. She really went 3 times her capacity. We trained on the table 5-6 hours a day. Normally this is 4 hours. We also did an hour and a half of fitness and then an hour of recovery. But the intensity was not only physical, but also in terms of ideas. Her brain was pushed to its limits. We did this without a break,” Balgu explains. Trust the forehand Besides Batra starting to trust her forehand, her approach to attacking and becoming aggressive has changed significantly. “In Saudi Arabia, her service positions have completely changed, but no one notices. In general, her service ratio is 80% from the backhand or center. This tournament the ratio has gone to 50-50. She serves 50% from the forehand. We had practiced this more. Normally she goes to the tournament and tries out. This time it was not a test. It was purely intentional and natural,” the coach added. After being beaten three times by Nina Mittelham in the past, each time cooked by playing her strong backhand angles, this time Batra stepped up her attacks on the German's forehand. Purely pointed and deliberate. In the famous win against Wang Manyu, Batra twice placed the twiddle instead of criticizing it as she usually does. “During training, despite shouting 100 times not to hit this hard, she hit it. But in the match she just blocked,” says Balgu cheerfully. Balgu says he slowly steered her toward independent thinking. “I wanted her to be prepared for all situations. I don't know if I can travel to the Olympics with her,” he explains, although her German sparring partner Kirill Barabanov guided her expertly until her on-court endurance gave out in quarters after she was mentally exhausted in the clinical three-game Mittelham. to win. When Batra first started coaching under Balgu, her confidence was in tatters. “She had a lot of personal problems and her ranking was in free fall. She didn't trust anyone, and that meant her reactions at the table were slow because she was constantly doubting herself. TT is a fast game, just like Bombay Ki Life, fast decisions. You can't think at the pace of a Level 3 city dweller. But her confidence needed to be restored. I convinced her that I am on her side by being honest. There was no hiding or manipulation. I told her where her game stood and how she can be much more than her past best. The day she said she wasn't here to remain average or mediocre, we knew we were doing everything we could,” he recalls. Balgu is aware that there is still a lot of work to be done after Hina Hayata's corner ball from the backhand proved too fast and wide for a scrambling Batra. “It's just quarters, she didn't win Smash or anything. Physical ability and strategy must be sharpened. On the field the endurance is not yet great. But now she is more aggressive on her forehand and backhand, her approach is proactive, she can step back and pivot when necessary. Two years ago she did not beat the Top 20, now we are talking about Chinese and Japanese,” he says.

