Muldoon honored as a USA Lacrosse All-American





Richmond, Va. USA Lacrosse Magazine released its Division I Women's All-Americans Thursday featuring University of Richmond juniors Grace Muldoon earning All-American Honorable Mention honors. Muldoon, the Atlantic 10 Midfielder of the Year and a member of the First-Team All-Conference, will join her team in the NCAA Tournament this week after strong performances in both the regular season and the Atlantic 10 Championships . After leading Richmond to its second straight conference title and seventh in program history, she was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Atlantic 10 Tournament and earned a spot on the All-Tournament team. She led both the offensive and defensive units with 9 points off 5 goals and 4 assists, a .548 shooting percentage, 12 draw controls, 5 turnovers caused and 5 ground balls in wins against Davidson and UMass in the conference tournament. Through 2024, Muldoon has contributed with 57 points on 36 goals and 21 assists, a shooting percentage of .563 (No. 1 in the Atlantic 10 and No. 26 in the country), a team high 61 draw controls, 31 ground balls and 20 generated revenue. The Spiders travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 10 to play No. 8 Penn at Franklin Field in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, with the opening draw at 1 p.m. FIRST TEAM

a Izzy Scane, Northwestern

a Erin Coykendall, Northwestern

a Jackie Wolak, Notre Dame

a Isabella Peterson, James Madison

M Chase Boyle, Loyola

M Ellie Masera, Stony Brook

M Kasey Choma, Notre Dame

M Belle Smith, Boston College

D Sam Thacker, Denver

D Katie Goodale, Syracuse

D Maddie Burns, Michigan

D Sydney Scales, Boston College

G Erin O'Grady, Michigan SECOND TEAM

a Madison Taylor, Northwestern

a Rachel Clark, Boston College

a Emma Tyrrell, Syracuse

a Eloise Clevenger, Maryland

M Cassidy Weeks, Boston College

M Mary Kelly Doherty, Notre Dame

M Kristin O'Neill, Penn State

M Cassidy Spilis, Rutgers

D Kendall Halpern, Northwestern

D Emily Nalls, North Carolina

D Meghan Ball, Maryland

D Clare Levy, Stony Brook

G Jenika Cuocco, Drexel THIRD TEAM

a Jill Smith, Mich

a Olivia Adamson, Syracuse

a Morgan Schwab, Virginia

a Maggi Hall, Florida

M Annabel Frist, Stanford

M Shaylan Ahearn, Maryland

M Brigid Duffy, Army

M Fallon Vaughn, Yale

D Avery Hines, Stony Brook

D Jordan Carr, Johns Hopkins

D Izzy Rohr, Penn

D Sammy White, Northwestern

G Emily Sterling, Maryland HONORABLE MENTION

a Allison Reilly, Army

a McKenna Davis, Boston College

a Emma LaPinto, Boston College

a Kayla Martello, Boston College

a Mia Mascone, Brown

a Kenna Kaut, Bryant

a Camryn Callaghan, Cincinnati

a Julia Gilbert, Denver

a Olivia Penoyer, Denver

a Corinne Bednarik, Drexel

a Katie DeSimone, Duke

a Elizabeth Talluto, Fairfield

a Liz Harrison, Florida

a Danielle Pavinelli, Florida

a Reilly Campbell, Harvard

a Callie Him, Harvard

a Madison Epke, James Madison

a Ava Angello, Johns Hopkins

a Sydni Black, Loyola

a Georgia Latch, Loyola

a Isabela Miller, Holy Cross

a Hannah Leubecker, Maryland

a Kaylee Dyer, Michigan

a Ashley Humphrey, North Carolina

a Caitlyn Wurzburger, North Carolina

a Madison Ahern, Notre Dame

a Niki Miles, Penn

a Gretchen Gilmore, Penn State

a McKenzie Blake, Princeton

a Aliya Polisky, Stanford

a Alex Finn, Stony Brook

a Kailyn Hart, Stony Brook

a Emma Ward, Syracuse

a Fiona McGowan, UMass

a Ella Heaney, USC

a Isabelle Vitale, USC

a Katia Carnevale, Virginia

a Jenna Collignon, Yale

M Madeline Pisani, Colorado

M Lauren Ottensmeyer, Cincinnati

M Emily Heller, Florida

M Jennifer Barry, Johns Hopkins

M Ashley Mackin, Johns Hopkins

M Nicole Perroni, Louisville

M Emily Messinese, Navy

M Samantha Smith, Northwestern

M Kelly Denes, Notre Dame

M Anna Brandt, Penn

M Kayla Abernathy, Penn State

M Grace Muldoon Richmond

M Charlotte Verhulst, Stony Brook

M Kate Mashewske, Syracuse

M Belle Mastropietro, Temple

M Mackenzie Hoeg, Virginia

M Fallon Vaughn, Yale

D Becky Browndorf, Boston College

D Madison Hranicka, Delaware

D Anna Palmisano, Denver

D Jess Peluso, Colorado

D Trinity McPherson, Denver

D Lindsey Barnes, Fairfield

D Lily Osborne, Loyola

D Grace Callahan, Michigan

D Alyssa Daley, Navy

D Carleigh Mahoney, Northwestern

D Olivia Dooley, Notre Dame

D Keelin Schlageter, Notre Dame

D Ellie Hollin, Penn State

D Sammy Dupkak, Penn State

D Bianca Chevarie, Syracuse

D Katie Shallow, Temple

D Jordan Dean, UMass

D Maggie Bostain, Virginia

G Shea Dolce, Boston College

G Hayley Hunt, Lehigh

G Lauren Spence, Loyola

G Elyse Finnelle, Florida

G Jorden Concordia, St. Joseph's Church

G Landyn White, UConn

