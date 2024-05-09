Offseason mailbag: Draft sleepers, Sunday Night Football in Atlanta and Falcons rookie numbers

The Falcons are a national media mainstay thanks to their decision to sign Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to draft with the No. 8 overall pick. It's a choice that has sparked a raging debate about the right way to build a team.

But we weren't here to talk about that. That conversation overshadowed the rest of Atlanta's draft class, and I was happy to see some questions that allowed me to share my thoughts on the other seven players in the Falcons 2024 rookie class.

However, if you want to read more about the decision to draft Penix, here are some Falcoholic stories that will definitely irritate you:

Okay, let's get to today's mailbag!

Which Falcons draft pick do you think is the sleeper of the bunch and who will contribute significantly this season? Ed Helinski (@MrEd315)

I'm not sure if Brandon Dorlus counts as a sleeper at this point, as he has received a lot of praise as possibly the Falcons' top pick in the draft. It is certainly considered the best value. But I really like Dorlus, and I could easily see him being the top contributor from this class in Year 1. In fact, I think the first three defensive line picks will be strong contributors this fall.

The sleepers of this group are Casey Washington and JD Bertrand. I think Washington's play will fit nicely into Atlanta's new offense. He's secretly shaky and has the tools to make big gains under routes after the catch. As for Bertrand, he's just fun to watch. He has an excellent nose for football and the ability to appear where offenses least expect him. It's really only his size that could limit him at the next level, but his intangibles and instincts are fantastic.

Will one of those guys turn out to be this year's DeMarcco Hellams? Time will tell.

Is it time for the city of Atlanta to host another Sunday night game? Falcao Brazil (@RiseUp_BR)

I was stunned to discover during my research for this question that the last time the Falcons hosted a game on a Sunday night was in Week 2 of the 2019 season. It's a game I remember very well because I worked for the team at the time and it ended in the most spectacular way. You may remember Julio Jones' improbable and incredible screen touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

I was close to breaking the no-cheering rule in the press box on that play. So yeah, I'd say it's high time that Atlanta hosts another night game to close out the NFL weekend. But here's the thing: Sunday night football gets the first look at the action in selecting games, and given the Falcons' lack of success, it's not surprising that they've been denied that coveted spot. A lackluster NFC South doesn't help either. However, if the Falcons get anything going this season, they have the kind of young star power that warrants a flex in that primetime game. Let's hope it happens, because it's already way too late. And the city of Atlanta can absolutely drop by on Sunday night.

How much success do the Falcons need to have before Zac Robinson gets a head coaching offer? SpecificationsTar (@TarSpecs)

You can never say “never” in this league, especially when it comes to coaches from the Sean McVay tree, but I'd be shocked if Robinson had that kind of look after just one season. That's not a knock on Robinson at all. I haven't seen nearly enough of his work to make a judgment either way, but more on his lighter coaching history and lack of play-calling experience.

The latter isn't necessarily disqualifying anymore after we just saw Dave Canales get the top job in Carolina after just one year as a play caller, but his situation is somewhat different. Canales was the quarterbacks coach in Seattle two years ago, when Geno Smith was easily having the best year of his career and was perhaps the league's surprise player. This past year, Canales helped Baker Mayfield get his career back on track with a season that few saw coming. So he makes sense for a franchise that needs Bryce Young to show rapid improvement.

In Atlanta, Robinson will team with an established veteran in Kirk Cousins ​​with an offense largely recognized as having plenty of young talent. That feels like a recipe for the quarterback to get a lot of credit in the turnaround with players like Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson sharing the national spotlight. Perhaps the best case for Robinson would be a deep playoff run, with Michael Penix Jr. most of the season begins.

I don't think it's impossible, but it feels like a gamble.

What about the rookie numbers… Al deGroat (@AldeGroat)

No official word from the team on that front yet, but I imagine it's coming soon. While I have no information at this time, here are the numbers that are not currently assigned to any player:

Nos. 2, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 30, 31, 36, 37, 40, 42, 46, 47, 48, 54, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 72, 78, 79, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 88, 93 and 98.

Just because I like it, I'll take a stab at predicting the draft pick numbers.

Michael Penix Jr. No. 10 (He wore No. 9 in college, but that currently belongs to Rondale Moore.)

No. 10 (He wore No. 9 in college, but that currently belongs to Rondale Moore.) Ruke Orhorhoro No. 93 (He wore No. 33 in college, but NFL rules don't allow that.)

No. 93 (He wore No. 33 in college, but NFL rules don't allow that.) Bralen Trice No. 48 (He wore No. 45 and 8 in college. Both are currently occupied, so this feels like a nice compromise.)

No. 48 (He wore No. 45 and 8 in college. Both are currently occupied, so this feels like a nice compromise.) Brandon Dorlus No. 98 (He wore #97 and #3 in college, but both are taken. If I go by the above logic, he and Orhorhoro should be a coin flip for 93. I like him in this number, though.)

No. 98 (He wore #97 and #3 in college, but both are taken. If I go by the above logic, he and Orhorhoro should be a coin flip for 93. I like him in this number, though.) J.D. Bertrand No. 47 (He wore #27 in college, so for me it's a matter of 37, 47, and 57. Sensing a pattern here?)

No. 47 (He wore #27 in college, so for me it's a matter of 37, 47, and 57. Sensing a pattern here?) Jase McClellan No. 11 (He wore No. 2 at Alabama, but I'm not sure the Falcons are ready to publish Matt Ryan's number there again. In high school, McClellan wore No. 9. Combine the two and you get 11. If only my math teachers could see me now.)

No. 11 (He wore No. 2 at Alabama, but I'm not sure the Falcons are ready to publish Matt Ryan's number there again. In high school, McClellan wore No. 9. Combine the two and you get 11. If only my math teachers could see me now.) Casey Washington No. 14 (He wore #8 and 14 in college. I feel pretty good about this.)

No. 14 (He wore #8 and 14 in college. I feel pretty good about this.) Zion Lodge No. 79 (He wore No. 96 at Georgia, which currently belongs to Zach Harrison. Logue wore No. 9 in high school. This one could go either way.)

What is your opinion on the Falcons DL rotation? Now that Raheem is 5 with a ton of cash, what would be your ideal 5-man pressure package? What role do you think Ruke/Trice/Dorlus will have in Year 1? Damski (@Damski32)

I love this question, and it felt like a great question to end on. I expect you'll see a mix of well-timed five-man pressure against certain teams and in advantageous situations, but I also expect simulated pressure is the primary way Atlanta appears to be attacking the quarterback. I'll give you my thoughts on each.

For the blitz packages, I think you're looking at a heavy mix of Kaden Ellis and Troy Andersen along with the front four. Ellis rushed the passer on 15.9 percent of his passing downs, which led all non-linemen and edge defenders for Atlanta last season, and he was effective when he did so. Despite playing just two games, Andersen ranked just behind Ellis with a 12 percent passing rush rate. The interesting player here is rookie JD Bertrand, who was an accomplished pass rusher at Notre Dame from the inside linebacker position. His 82.6 pass-rush grade ranked 13the among all linebackers with at least 50 pass-rush snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus.

On the nickel down front, I think on the inside you will of course see Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata. Brandon Dorlus could be someone who can fill a role here given his versatility and consistent pressure production in college. That final premium rusher spot will likely be a mix of Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice and Lorenzo Carter. It's also entirely possible that one of the interior linebackers comes off the field for the pure five-man blitz front you're talking about, but I think Raheem Morris likes to disguise things a bit more.

The simulated pressure will likely involve many of the guys I mentioned earlier, but I think early packages would also include Zach Harrison and TaQuon Graham quite a bit. Ruke Orhorhoro is a bit of a wild card for me, as I think he is best used in run defense initially, but he also has upside as a pass rusher.

In the secondary, keep an eye on how Richie Grant is used. I think he is much better in the box than in man coverage 35 yards down the field, and one reason for that is his ability to rush the passer. He and Mike Hughes are two players who can be used sparingly but effectively in simulated pressure.

Post-draft, I'm a big fan of Atlanta's front seven. There are a lot of interesting players on this roster now, which will give the coaching staff some mix-and-match looks during camp to get it right. I expect the competition there to be off the charts, which should only further the growth of the team's young players.

Thank you to everyone who submitted questions for today's mailbag! If you'd like to submit a question for the future, leave it in the comments below or send it to @willmcfadden on Twitter.