Wisconsin men's hockey adds Cody Laskosky's transfer portal





One of the highest scoring players in the transfer portal will make the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team his destination for his final season as a college student. Cody Laskosky will join the Badgers for the 2024-25 season after four years at RIT. He is the second player after the goalie to move from RIT to Wisconsin Tommy Scarfone also announced he would be transferring this offseason. The 24-year-old Laskosky will fill the Badgers' need for a right-handed forward after the team has lost six since the 2023-2024 season ended with a loss to Quinnipiac in the first round of the NCAA tournament. People also read… He visited Wisconsin this week and gave the Badgers a commitment before returning to Rochester, New York, on Wednesday. “To get some interest in a program like Wisconsin after the season they had, it's super exciting to be a part of,” Laskosky said in a telephone interview from the Atlanta airport as he prepared to board to leave for his connecting flight. “It just worked in terms of education and everything, so it was an easy choice and an easy decision.” He said he was looking for a school that offered a master's degree in psychology as a transfer destination. Laskosky scored 14 goals and had 27 assists in 37 games as a senior at RIT. His 41 points are tied with teammate Carter Wilkie for most players to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Wisconsin also pursued Wilkie, but he joined North Dakota. The Badgers had a lot of success in 2023 with one of the highest scoring players in the portal David Silye followed coach Mike Hastings from Minnesota State. Silye was Wisconsin's top center last season. Wisconsin will also be looking for a big contribution from Laskosky at right wing. All six forwards who left the program were right-handed: Mathieu De St. Phalle and Silye signed professional contracts with one season of eligibility remaining; Lucius Cruz (state of Arizona), Willem Witlaw (Michigan) Charlie Stramel (state of Michigan) and Stange himself (Omaha) have been transferred. “I think I can provide exactly what I did here at RIT: play a 60-yard play and it starts with the defensive side of the puck,” Laskosky said. “But I can provide some offense, whether it's five-on-five or on the power play.” Laskosky had 32 goals and 84 points in 124 games over four seasons at RIT. Before that, he played four full seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, finishing with 40 goals in 56 regular season games for his hometown Camrose Kodiaks in 2019-2020. Laskosky was the fourth addition to the Badgers' roster through the transfer portal this offseason. Forward Ryland Mosley And Kyle Kukkonen came from Michigan Tech and Scarfone came from RIT. Wisconsin had to replace eleven departing players from last season, in which the team won thirteen more games than in the 2022-2023 season. Wisconsin added depth to its defensive corps by getting a commitment from Weston Knox, captain of the Minot Minotauros of the North American Hockey League. It's likely the Badgers are still looking for a new forward to fill out the 2024-2025 roster. Forwards Gavin Morrissey and Ryan Botterill, defensemen Logan Hensler and Jack Phelan and goaltender Anton Castro signed to attend Wisconsin as freshmen next season. “The team had a great season the first year under coach Hastings,” Laskosky said. “I see a bright future for this program for the next few years under him. I am so excited to have the opportunity to learn from him for a year.” Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

