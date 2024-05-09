Sports
Vivian Acosta is director of social media at Cricket Wireless – Clicks 2 Bricks
In today's busy and competitive marketing landscape, many brands strive to cut through the noise by creating memorable social media moments that bring their brand personality to life. In this episode of Clicks 2 Bricks we look at Cricket Wireless' recent viral campaign with WWE, featuring the Cricket Chair Phone. What is a chair phone, you may ask? You'll have to keep listening to find out! To reveal the secrets behind this successful brand activation, we are joined by Vivian Acosta, Cricket's director of social media. When you tune in, you'll gain valuable insight into Cricket's social media strategy, their unique partnerships with content creators through the Cricket Creator Network, and how the brand is using AI to make marketing more streamlined and effective. Vivian also shares some stereotypical advice for reaching Latin American audiences, emphasizing the importance of community investment. Don't miss this insightful conversation that takes a deep dive into the power of collaboration, authentic engagement, and much more!
Key points from this episode:
-
Some sporty fun facts about Vivian Acosta (that also make her a better leader)!
-
The origin story of Cricket Wireless and how the brand has evolved since 1999.
-
What Vivian's role as head of social media at Cricket entails.
-
Insight into Crickets' relationship with WWE and the unique Chair Phone campaign.
-
Successes and challenges that come with working with celebrities.
-
How Cricket is tapping into the creative economy with the Cricket Creator Network.
-
Unique advantages a wireless carrier like Cricket has when working with content creators.
-
Impressions, views, and other metrics that measure creator network success.
-
Ways Cricket uses AI to make marketing more efficient and impactful.
-
Vivian's 10-year journey at AT&T and how it made her a better marketing leader.
-
Curiosity, Authenticity, and Representation: Top Tips for Reaching Spanish-Speaking Audiences.
-
Why it's important to recognize your blind spots and take on challenges.
Links mentioned in today's episode:
Cricket Wireless WWE Partnership
'Cricket Wireless x WWE present: CHAIR PHONE
Episode 52: Brand Purpose and Purpose Marketing with Tony Mokry
