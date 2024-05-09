The professional football world today celebrates the career ofa versatile and gifted all-around athlete who became a dominant cornerback in the National Football League over sixteen seasons, all spent with the San Francisco 49ers.

Johnson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 1994, died Wednesday evening. He had remained in the San Francisco area after his career and had been in declining health for some time, his family said.

“Jimmy Johnson was extremely athletically talented. The 49ers enjoyed the luxury of using him on offense and defense early in his career to meet the team's needs,” said Jim Porter, chairman of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Once he settled in at left cornerback, he blossomed. The idea that a lockdown cornerback could cut the field in half for the opposition was true for Jimmy.

“Few times did other teams' quarterbacks even look in his direction, and more often than not they regretted the decision when they challenged him.”

Born March 31, 1938 in Dallas, Johnson moved to California with his family during his youth. In high school, he excelled in multiple sports and captained his football, baseball and basketball teams at Kingsburg High, eventually catching the attention of college scouts.

He attended UCLA and became one of the Bruins' top wingbacks and a key player in the secondary.

“I played a lot of football, maybe not as much as I wanted to,” Johnson said of his days at UCLA. “I could have played sixty minutes.”

One year he earned UCLA's 'Iron Man Award', which was given to the football player who played the most minutes that season.

The brother of former Olympic decathlon champion Rafer Johnson, Jimmy was a standout track star in his own right: a 13.9-second, 110-foot hurdler (and NCAA champion in that event) and a 25-foot wide jumper.

The versatility he demonstrated in college would pay off for the 49ers, who drafted him with the first of their three first-round picks in 1961.

The 49ers planned to play Johnson on offense as a rookie, but he broke his wrist prior to training camp. With a cast limiting his pass-catching ability, coaches put him on defense and he responded with five interceptions. He returned to the offense in 1962 and caught 34 passes for 627 yards and four touchdowns. Four weeks into the 1963 season it was back to defense for safety reasons to shore up a depleted secondary.

The following year, Johnson moved to left cornerback, a spot he anchored for the remainder of a 16-season career that ended in 1976. He played in 213 regular-season games, more than any other 49er at the time of his retirement , and a team record broken only by Hall of Famer JERRY RICE.

'He's a really good one. Mark my words. He'll be around for a while.” JACK CHRISTIANSEN, also a future Hall of Famer, but in 1961 an assistant coach of the 49ers, Johnson said. “He meets the three requirements: tremendous speed, great reflexes and a willingness to tackle with authority.”

Recognized as one of the best man-to-man defenders in the history of professional football, Johnson's reputation was such that opposing quarterbacks rarely found themselves in his defensive zone. Still, Johnson intercepted 47 passes and returned them for 615 yards.

“Jim doesn't get a lot of publicity because the opposition avoids him as much as possible,” quarterback John Brodie, a former teammate, said in an interview during their playing days. “Talk to veteran quarterbacks like JOHN'S UNITY And BART STARR and they'll tell you they don't call many pass patterns in Jimmy's area. The only reason Johnson doesn't lead the league in interceptions is because he doesn't get the opportunity.”

Dick Nolan, the 49ers' head coach from 1968 to 1975, was a big Johnson fan.

“I coached three defensive backs that I thought were great, MEL RENFRO and Cornell Green with the Dallas Cowboys and Johnson,” he said. “Jimmy is the best I've ever seen.”

Hall of Fame recipient FRED BILETNIKOFF also praised Johnson.

“I think Jim is one of the best corners in professional football,” he said during their playing days. “I just hope he makes some mistake so I can gain an advantage. He covers all the passing patterns so well.”

If the opposing receivers respected Johnson, he also respected the opponents he faced every week.

“I don't look at anyone and think they can't beat me,” he said. “If you play long enough, you will be defeated. The question and the key to your effectiveness is how often.”

Johnson was named All-Pro four consecutive years (1969-1972). He played in three Pro Bowls and was selected for two others that he missed due to injuries. He earned a spot on the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1970s.

He won the Pro Football Writers' George Halas Award for courageous play in 1971 (completing the second half of that season with a broken wrist) and twice received the coveted Len Eshmont Award, chosen by 49ers players and presented to a teammate who demonstrated inspiring play. .

In 1977, the 49ers retired his jersey during “Jimmy Johnson Night at Candlestick Park.”

“Jimmy Johnson has not only been a great football player, he has been one of football's finest citizens throughout his career,” Joe Thomas, the team's vice president and general manager at the time, said at the ceremony. “There's not a single person in the NFL who doesn't have the utmost respect for him, both as a player and as a man.”

Johnson was also elected to the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame (1978), Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame (1990), UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame (1992) and was a charter member of the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame ( 2009).

Kermit Alexander, one of Johnson's old defensive teammates on the 49ers, summed up his career this way: “He's one of the most phenomenal athletes I've ever seen. There are so many things he can do. He is an extremely controlled person and very talented. In all the time we played together, I never saw him lose his cool, on or off the field. The reason his honor came so late was because he never hit the drums himself.

The reserved Johnson waited nearly two decades before being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In introducing his brother for enshrinement, Rafer Johnson said: “Jimmy is a quiet man, but he played with determination and dedication. Above all, Jim was and is a gentle man and a true gentleman.

Jimmy Johnson's legacy will forever be preserved in Canton.