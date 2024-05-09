Auren Halbert from Calgary leads host country Canada in the sled hockey world championship

The speed of the young Calgarian is decisive for the host country at the World Para Hockey Championship organized by WinSport Photo by Darren Makowichuk / DARREN MAKOWICHUK/Postmedia

Article content Auren Halbert embraces the 2024 Para Hockey World Championship at WinSport. How could he not, given the circumstances?

Article content The sledge hockey defender plays at home in Calgary and chases world gold together with his compatriots, in the presence of friends and family. It means the whole world, 21-year-old Halbert said. I've been training to make this team since I was eight. It was definitely quite a challenge to get here. Every day I wake up and I'm just super grateful to be where I am and to have opportunities on the national team.

Article content These opportunities manifested this weekend into a chance to earn world fame with Canada. Halbert, who was born with a short left leg and had to have it amputated at birth, and his compatriots are just two wins away from regaining a title they last held in 2017. Undefeated in the round robin after victories of 19-0, 10-0 and 5-1 over Japan, Italy and the Czech Republic respectively, Canada (3-0) needs a semi-final victory over China (2-1) on Friday in WinSport Arena (5-0). :30 p.m., HockeyCanada.ca) and then a win in Sunday's gold medal game against the Czech Republic (2-1) or the great United States (3-0), also at WinSport Arena (5:30 p.m., HockeyCanada.ca) to for winning the championship for the fifth time in 25 years. And the Canadians are happy to have defender Halbert in their quest for global glory. What excites us about Auren is what he has accomplished so far, said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. What Auren brings to the table is that he has explosive speed, great puck skills and shoots the puck pretty hard for a young guy. We can attribute a lot of his growth to the dedication he shows off with ice training and how hard he works in the gym, and that's really starting to pay off on the ice.

Article content

Article content The last, I would say, three months, the lights went off for him, Herrington continued. He's kind of figured out how to influence the game from the back. How can I risk my fingerprints? And now we're starting to see that he can be a total Cale Makar-type player for us because he's on the ice a lot and can get pucks that other guys can't. So far in the world tournament, Halberts has scored four goals and one assist in three games for Canada. Not bad for a blueliner, especially one who is a recently converted forward in Herrington's game plan. Photo by Darren Makowichuk / DARREN MAKOWICHUK/Postmedia It was quite a difficult transition for me at first, Halbert admitted after switching to defense two years ago. I didn't feel too comfortable in the position I was in and just had to accept it and just know that my role in the team was defender now, and just fully embrace that. So it was a big learning experience for me, but I think playing forward has given me the advantage on defense because I know what attackers are looking for to get into the zone. As long as he's in the mix, really. Being part of the Canadian team has always been the goal for the Calgarian since he discovered the game at a young age.

Article content “I kind of adapted to what I had,” Halbert said. I used to play a lot of football. I played a little street hockey here and there, and eventually, I think, when I was eight years old, I found sled hockey and fell in love. I think my parents saw it on the news once, so they said, we have to try this out. And they told me about it, and I had no idea what it looked like. I had no idea what to expect. And as soon as I got on the ice, I was all smiles, super excited. It was about being able to be competitive and be around people who are in similar situations as me. It gives me an outlet to really compete and be the best version of myself. Photo by Darren Makowichuk / DARREN MAKOWICHUK/Postmedia That version includes him being one of the fastest guys on the ice, among his many other attributes. For example, Herrington likes his strength on defense. He can be on the ice and still be the first man to get the puck, the coach said. And Halbert considers himself perfect for a heavy-contact sport he enjoys, trying not to let anyone past the blue line. That's my main goal, Halbert said. But since I got in the sled, I've always been pretty fast. But I think playing and training for so long with the people I have the opportunity to train with has made my game so much better. I have a strength coach, Bryan Yu, with whom I spend three days a week at WinSport. We train as hard as we can, and I think that made the difference for me.

Article content You'll find in this sport that the game-changer is ambidextrous, continued Halbert, who rented out a storage unit and put synthetic ice in it so he could improve his stick-handling skills before the last Olympics. You have to be able to pass and shoot with your left and right hands, so I found that my left hand was a pretty big weakness for me. So I just worked on that as much as I could. And that's been huge for my game. I think the cancellation of the Beijing Paralympics was a real eye-opener for me, Halbert added. It gave me a moment to reset a little bit and say, Oh, I have to work a lot harder to make myself noticeable on this team. So all summer I just trained. I went on the ice as much as possible. Just showing the improvements is pretty awesome to me. [email protected] http://www.x.com/ToddSaelhofPM

Article content