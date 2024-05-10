Radha Yadav's success on return big takeaway for India in 5-0 series sweep against Bangladesh | Cricket news

Bangladesh's batting unit finally showed some fight, but India's total of 156/5 always seemed far away on Thursday. Ultimately, a 21-run win in Sylhet led India to a 5-0 clean sweep that seemed to be in the offing from the moment the series got underway.

Nigar Sultana Joty's side struggled to be competitive with the bat throughout the series, but there was more resistance in the final match. At 5/52 in the 10th over it looked like another thrashing was imminent but Ritu Moni and Shorifa Khatun put together the most purposeful partnership we had seen from the hosts as they took the 120 passed.

Perhaps India had also taken their foot off the pedal at that point. It is difficult to be critical of a side that has just won an away match 5-0, but Thursday was not the best night on the field for Harmanpreet Kaur-led India.

But purely as India looked to fine-tune their plans for the T20 World Cup in October, the performance in the final match highlighted a few obvious points that we needed to work on. It was another reminder of the work the team needs to do to improve their fielding, with many missed catches and misfields.

The biggest positive from the series was Radha Yadav's comeback after being out of action for a year. With three wickets on the day and 10 in the series, she walked away with both the individual prizes for the match and the series. Radha had once had a streak of 27 consecutive T20Is where she took at least one wicket. On her return to the side, she also took at least one wicket in each of the five matches. Her delivery to dismiss skipper Nigar was the best choice in the last match. Her arm ball can be a handful on most days, but she even got one that deviated with the angle of the pitch, a variation that completely deceived the hitter.



Radha had once had a streak of 27 consecutive T20Is where she took at least one wicket. (BCB)

Radha's form in the WPL brought her back into the national team, but it was also her work for Baroda in the domestic season and the work she has put into improving her fitness in the off-season that has paid off. A cannon fielder and more than a handy batsman, Radha has made a strong case to not only be part of the World Cup squad but also to be a surefire starter.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana looked fluent while D Hemalatha despite struggling with timing early on, impressed again during her knock of 37, showing off her skills in clearing the rope against spin.

But there followed another middle-order fluctuation, with India struggling all the time. This is where Richa Ghosh's presence in the lower order has become so crucial. It was her 28-ball effort that ultimately helped India cross 150, a total they should consider a bare minimum against tougher opponents at the World Cup. Deepti Sharma and Sajana Sajeevan failed to impress in that regard, and India will be hoping that Richa doesn't have to carry all the weight on her young and capable shoulders.

Short scores: India 156/5 (D Hemalatha 37, Smriti Mandhana 33, Rabeya Khan 2/28) defeated Bangladesh 135/6 (Ritu Moni 37, Radha Yadav 3/24) by 21 runs