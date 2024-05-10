BYU 2024 football schedule superlatives

BYU football is entering their second year in the Big 12 Conference. The conference itself underwent another change, with Utah, Arizona, State of Arizona, and Colorado to the fold. The conference now hosts 16 teams, including a few new programs that are very familiar with BYU.

Now that the 2024 schedule has been set, which matchups stand out for BYU? Let's dive into some superlatives to highlight the biggest parts of BYU's upcoming football schedule.

Best Non-Conference Game: At SMU Mustangs (September 6)

The Mustangs put together a solid season in 2023, finishing 11-3. They won the American Athletic Conference in their final year of membership, with an undefeated record of 8–0. This is now considered a Power 4 matchup with SMU entering the ACC.

Of course there is history here too. SMU and BYU played in one of the most epic bowl games in college football history in the 1980 Holiday Bowl, what is now called The Miracle Bowl. Famously, BYU QB Jim McMahon led a furious comeback victory after BYU trailed SMU 45-25 with just four minutes remaining.

The other bowl game these two programs played in, the 2022 New Mexico Bowl, was also something of a thriller. BYU won 24-23 after stopping SMU's attempt for a game-winning two-point conversion.

Given the history of the two programs, with SME starting to look worthy of an ACC invite, this will be an intriguing game in Dallas.

Most Favorable FBS Matchup: At Wyoming Cowboys (September 14)

Clearly, the most favorable game on the schedule for BYU is FCS foe Southern Illinois. However, BYU plays another winnable game against Wyoming. The Cowboys finished 9-4 last year and this game is in Laramie, so it's nothing automatic for the Cougars. Last year they beat Texas Tech.

This just goes to show how tough BYU's schedule really is. Their easiest FBS game might be a road game against a former Mountain West Conference rivalry, where strange things can happen.

One variable is that Wyoming is introducing a new head coach in Jay Sawvel after 10-year coach Craig Bohl resigned.

Biggest home game: Wildcats from the state of Kansas (21st of September)

Kansas State and BYU will face each other for the first time since playing in Cotton bowl after the 1996 season. The Wildcats have not visited Provo since 1977.

This year they do so after a stellar 2023 campaign, reaching No. 15 in the polls and finishing 9-4 and 18th in the final AP poll.

Quarterback Avery Johnson will likely lead the explosive Kansas State offense that ranked 23rd in the FBS in yards per game last year. BYU's defense will be tested.

Given Kansas State's early schedule and their position in the preseason poll, the Wildcats will likely travel to Provo, ranked in the Top 25.

Biggest Revenge Game: Oklahoma State (October 18)

Unfortunately, there are several teams that BYU could put on their revenge roster starting in the 2023 season. The most bitterly disappointing match was the last in Stillwater, when BYU was just yards away from sealing the win and bowling. Instead, they fell short in double overtime after leading 24-6 at halftime.

That was about as frustrating a way to end a BYU football season as we can remember. They came so close to earning a bowl bid in year one of the Big 12, but faltered at the last second.

Mike Gundy had an up and down season for the Pokes, who finished strong and ranked them 16th in the final AP poll at 10-4. They even made it to the Big 12 Championship Game before falling to Texas.

The Cougars will be concerned with payback when the Cowboys come to Provo. Oklahoma State has never played in Provo. But revenge won't be easy as Oklahoma State looks to have a solid team once again.

Biggest road game (besides Utah): at UCF Knights (26th of October)

Aside from the obviously intimidating journey along the way to play the Utah Utes, they're also hopping across the country and heading to Orlando. That in itself is a difficult question. Plus, UCF is coming off a better first Big 12 season than BYU. They went 6-6 before losing Georgia Tech in the Gasparilla bowl.

Their quarterback should have looked familiar to BYU when the Knights scored transfer KJ Jefferson from Arkansas. He is very talented with an NFL-sized body and has already played against BYU twice.

BYU will have played Arizona and Oklahoma State for weeks before making that long trip to Florida. UCF can make a BYU team a little worn down. The Cougars will be tested mentally in this game, with a bye week ahead of the matchup with Utah looming immediately afterward.

UCF is not a team that BYU can afford to take lightly.

Toughest game: at Utah Utes (November 9)

Let's not beat around the bush. BYU and Utah are on a collision course for a controversial renewal of The Holy War, with both programs once again in the same conference. Not only do these two teams have one of the most historic rivalries in sports, but the Utes will be really good in 2024.

Quarterback Cam Rising returns to Utah hoping to win the Big 12 and earn a bid in the first 12-team College Football Playoff. They finished 8-5 last year after numerous injuries, especially at quarterback. They're not far from back-to-back PAC-12 titles.

If the level of difficulty wasn't high enough for a BYU team looking to improve after their disappointing 5-7 season, this game is at Rice-Eccles Stadium. That was a house of horrors for BYU, which hasn't won in Salt Lake since 2006, when John Beck found Jonny Harline in the end zone as time expired.

Finally, this game will count again in the conference standings.