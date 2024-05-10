Sports
InnerCity Tennis is the preferred operator of the developer of the Upper Harbor health and wellness center in north Minneapolis
The massive redevelopment of a riverfront parcel in north Minneapolis is almost ready for construction. But residents gathering to hear updates on the city's city-owned Upper Harbor terminal project grew skeptical last week when they learned that a tennis nonprofit might operate a planned health and wellness facility there.
InnerCity Tennis, which operates tennis programs in 24 Minneapolis public schools and 23 city parks, proposed building a health center with eight tennis courts and four multi-sport courts (for basketball, volleyball, pickleball, badminton, indoor soccer and adaptive sports). An additional 20,000 to 40,000 square feet of space would be set aside for other wellness-related uses, such as a café, retail stores, a salon or a fitness center.
To gain enough space to make their vision a reality, the group also proposed changing the planned placement of the health center from downtown Upper Harbor to a site currently reserved for manufacturing and production on the edge of the river.
The proposal drew mostly negative reactions from residents who questioned whether North Siders could afford $30 in court fees or whether the entire concept was better suited for a suburban community. Some attendees said that when the vague idea of a “health and wellness center” was brought to Upper Harbor years ago, they envisioned something related to holistic medicine. Others demanded more transparency into how InnerCity Tennis became United Properties' preferred operator, saying they had never heard of the organization.
Who is InnerCity Tennis?
InnerCity Tennis is best known as the owner of the tennis center in the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. It's been around since 1952 and operates as a nonprofit organization that charges those who can afford it market-based court and tuition fees so that lower-income children can play for free.
The organization has its offices in south Minneapolis, but many participants also live in north Minneapolis. The North Side base used to be the old V3 Center on Plymouth Avenue, but when the athletic center recently underwent a reconstruction, InnerCity Tennis had to find a new home. Over the past year, it aggressively expanded into public schools and parks in north Minneapolis under the leadership of new program manager and North Side resident Raheem Simmons.
“I think there's a misconception that this is going to be 100 percent tennis related,” said Simmons, who has explained to concerned residents since last week's meeting that if InnerCity Tennis were to become the “coordinating entity” at the health center, it would be the are tasked with inviting a variety of other wellness providers to share the facility. “When they start hearing more about that, you can just feel it on the phone that it makes sense.”
Tuesday morning in the Bryn Mawr Elementary gym, four InnerCity Tennis coaches threw balls high over the net so the fourth-graders could practice spiking. They learned skills for 55 minutes. At the end of the hour, another class came in for a round, while the last one left. The coaches teach non-stop for two periods, take a half-hour lunch, teach three more periods and tutor every day after school for six weeks, free of charge to Bryn Mawr.
Gym teacher Anita Chavez had nothing but praise for InnerCity Tennis after working with them for seven years.
“They walk the walk. They are on time. They are reliable,” she said. “I don't even know how many thousands of kids they've probably worked with. … I've never had one complaint or concern about InnerCity Tennis the entire time I've been here.”
After Minneapolis city officials selected United Properties to redevelop Upper Harbor, United Properties tapped Devean George, a former NBA player turned real estate developer with community-building credentials in north Minneapolis, to develop some 500 planned homes to help realize. George recommended InnerCity Tennis as the health center operator, saying the organization has “great people” with “their hearts in the right place.”
“They wanted another location in north Minneapolis because they have a lot of kids from north Minneapolis,” George said. “We've been looking to collaborate because we're all doing the same thing. So why don't we sit in the same room and say, how can we support each other? Why don't we make it a bigger project so that we can focus on more kids? That's how it really started.”
Tom Strohm of United Properties acknowledged that Upper Harbor's plans left the health center somewhat “nebulous” by definition, so the development team could find an operator that had an existing relationship with north Minneapolis and a plan to develop other North Side invite companies to the center with them. They also had to be well organized, with enough fundraising power for a project that will cost tens of millions of dollars.
United Properties has spoken to several organizations, “some more serious than others,” Strohm said. “Specifically with InnerCity Tennis, Devean really wanted it to be complementary to what's happening up north and not competitive.”
InnerCity Tennis is gathering answers to the questions raised at last week's town hall in preparation for the next public event, the date of which is yet to be determined, while feasibility studies are conducted and funds are raised. If InnerCity Tennis takes over the health center, it would likely buy the building, enter into a lease agreement with the city and sublease the space to other tenants. The city will retain public ownership of the land in Upper Harbor, with rental proceeds flowing into a fund that will benefit the North Side.
John Wheaton, executive director of InnerCity Tennis, said the nonprofit needs to do more to make sure the community likes what they do before committing to Upper Harbor.
“I know people have certain prejudices about tennis,” he said. “We're different from a lot of country clubs and private club tennis. We want to be publicly accessible, we don't want finances to be a barrier, and we want to take advantage of [tennis] as a means to make connections, build trust in children and create positive social experiences.”
Sources
https://www.startribune.com/innercity-tennis-nominated-to-run-health-and-wellness-hub-at-north-minneapolis-upper-harbor-development/600364841/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
