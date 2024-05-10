Massachusetts Hockey represented at the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship





AMHERST, Mass. A current student-athlete and an alumnus of the University of Massachusetts hockey program will represent their country at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men's World Championship, which begins Friday in the Czech Republic. Sophomore forward In Locmelis will play for Latvia and former Minuteman defenseman Matthew Kessel (2019-22) will skate with Team USA. A current student-athlete and an alumnus of the University of Massachusetts hockey program will represent their country at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men's World Championship, which begins Friday in the Czech Republic. Sophomore forwardwill play for Latvia and former Minuteman defenseman Matthew Kessel (2019-22) will skate with Team USA. In his rookie campaign at UMass, Locmelis had 14 points on seven goals and seven assists in 30 games, with one power play goal and one game winner. He also won 210 of 382 faceoffs for a 55% clip and blocked seven shots. Locmelis captained Latvia at the 2024 World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, helping the side reach the quarterfinals. He finished the tournament with five points on two goals and three assists in five games. Locmelis previously represented Lativa at the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships, scoring four goals and an assist for five points in 11 matches across the two tournaments. He was honored as one of Latvia's top three players of the tournament in 2023 and again in 2024. This will mark the second Men's World Cup with Latvia as he had three points on two goals and an assist in nine games in 2023. Kessel recently completed his second full season of professional hockey with the St. Louis Blues organization, splitting time between the NHL and the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. With the Blues in 2023-24, Kessel played in 39 games and scored a total of seven points, including his first career NHL goal and six assists. In Springfield, the blueliner had eight points (3g, 5a) in 36 games. The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship will take place from May 10 to 26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czech Republic. The tournament can be seen on NHL Network in the United States and on TSN in Canada.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umassathletics.com/news/2024/5/9/massachusetts-hockey-represented-at-2024-iihf-mens-world-championship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos