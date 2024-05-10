AT&T, Verizon, Cricket, T-Mobile and Tracfone are all involved in a multi-state settlement involving 'unlimited data' and 'free' phones





May 9, 2024 – Attorney General Michelle Henry announced a $10.25 million, 50-jurisdiction settlement with several major mobile device service providers regarding allegedly deceptive advertising practices, including claims for unlimited data plans and free phones. The multi-jurisdictional settlement reached with AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Cricket and T-Mobile requires the carriers to be honest in future advertising, disclose all associated fees and agreements and train customer service staff accordingly. Pennsylvania will receive more than $260,000 in costs and fees as part of the settlement. The demand and need for mobile devices is extraordinary, and Pennsylvanians deserve reliable information and the truth about costs when making important decisions that impact their budgets, said Attorney General Henry. For far too long, these major carriers have promoted free devices that actually impose significant costs on consumers. The terms of the settlements address misrepresentations in advertising related to: advertising for unlimited data, free phone offers, financial incentives to switch wireless networks, and comparisons of wireless carrier plans. The carriers allegedly failed to clearly and conspicuously disclose the limitations, conditions and differences in these offers. The settlement, in the form of a guarantee of voluntary compliance, requires, among other things, that the wireless carriers: Make all future advertisements and statements true, accurate and non-misleading; In marketing, refer to unlimited mobile data plans only when such plans do not place numerical limits on the amount of data allowed during a billing cycle and clearly and conspicuously disclose any data speed limitations, as well as the triggers of such limitations; Offer to charge consumers to change carriers only if they clearly and conspicuously disclose the types of fees and amounts they will pay to consumers, the form and schedule that such payment will take, and any material requirements that consumers must meet to to qualify and receive such payment; Offer wireless devices or services free or similar terms only if they clearly and conspicuously state all material terms and conditions that the consumer must meet in order to receive the free devices or services; Only make offers for leasing wireless devices if it is clear to the consumer that the consumer will enter into a lease agreement; Claims that a consumer will save money by purchasing its products or services only if he has a reasonable basis to do so based on comparisons with the prices of similar goods or services from other providers, or if material differences between those goods or services are apparent and conspicuously made public; And Appoint a dedicated staff member to work with the Attorneys General to handle routine consumer complaints; Train customer service representatives who speak to consumers to comply with these terms and implement and enforce a program to ensure compliance with these terms. Settlements have been reached with carriers: AT&T Mobility, LLC; Cricket Wireless, LLC; T-Mobile USA, Inc.; and Cellco Partnership, which does business as Verizon Wireless, and TracFone Wireless, Inc. Please click here to view the state agreement with AT&T Mobility, LLC and Cricket Wireless, LLC. Please click here to complete the state agreement with T-Mobile USA, Inc. to watch. Please click here to complete the state agreement with Cellco Partnership, d/b/a Verizon Wireless and TracFone Wireless, Inc. to watch.

